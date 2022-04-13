Sports

Guardians rookie Steven Kwan making MLB history

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Guardians rookie Steven Kwan making MLB history
Written by admin
Guardians rookie Steven Kwan making MLB history

Guardians rookie Steven Kwan making MLB history

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Cleveland Guardian rookie Steven Cowan, the 24-year-old who took baseball to the face of the storm, can officially say that he is 1 in 1.

Cowan has reached the base 15 times safely in his first four tournaments, the most by a single player since 1901.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Steven Kawan of the Cleveland Guardian hit an RBI-ball fly during the third innings of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati.

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Steven Kawan of the Cleveland Guardian hit an RBI-ball fly during the third innings of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati.
(AP Photo / Aaron Duster)

And what’s equally impressive is that with a clutch base-clearing triple at the top of the eight innings, he broke the record by leading the Guardians 9-5 over the Royals. Oh, and he didn’t swing and miss this season.

Is there anything this boy can’t do?

Most old school fans of baseball don’t hate today’s game, they hate the “boom or bust” offensive approach. Kwan delivers a breath of fresh air that prides itself on being an introductory-first player that has been able to communicate with every swing he has taken this season.

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Cowan hit a three-RBI triple hit on Monday, April 11, 2022 in Kansas City, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals.

Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Cowan hit a three-RBI triple hit on Monday, April 11, 2022 in Kansas City, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals.
(AP Photo / Reed Hoffman)

It is the presence of 19 plates with solid communication because he is flexible in baseball with a batting average of .692 and an OPS of 1.789. He’s not just hitting the ball in the infield to get out – he’s racking. Obviously, he won’t maintain it because the big leagues and players always adapt to external talents, but we have to give Steven Cowan his credit for what he has achieved so far.

READ Also  Nets beat Pacers to lock up 7th seed, host play-in game Tuesday

Here are all 15 videos from Steven Cowan’s first week of the season:

And while Quann is snatching spirits from baseball teams around the league, he’s grabbing a base (literally) from all the ballpark he’s played so far.

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Cowan congratulates Kansas City Royals on Monday, April 11, 2022, after scoring in the first innings of a baseball game in Kansas City.

Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Cowan congratulates Kansas City Royals on Monday, April 11, 2022, after scoring in the first innings of a baseball game in Kansas City.
(AP Photo / Reed Hoffman)

#Guardians #rookie #Steven #Kwan #making #MLB #history

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment