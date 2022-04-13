Guardians rookie Steven Kwan making MLB history



Cleveland Guardian rookie Steven Cowan, the 24-year-old who took baseball to the face of the storm, can officially say that he is 1 in 1.

Cowan has reached the base 15 times safely in his first four tournaments, the most by a single player since 1901.

And what’s equally impressive is that with a clutch base-clearing triple at the top of the eight innings, he broke the record by leading the Guardians 9-5 over the Royals. Oh, and he didn’t swing and miss this season.

Is there anything this boy can’t do?

Most old school fans of baseball don’t hate today’s game, they hate the “boom or bust” offensive approach. Kwan delivers a breath of fresh air that prides itself on being an introductory-first player that has been able to communicate with every swing he has taken this season.

It is the presence of 19 plates with solid communication because he is flexible in baseball with a batting average of .692 and an OPS of 1.789. He’s not just hitting the ball in the infield to get out – he’s racking. Obviously, he won’t maintain it because the big leagues and players always adapt to external talents, but we have to give Steven Cowan his credit for what he has achieved so far.

Here are all 15 videos from Steven Cowan’s first week of the season:

And while Quann is snatching spirits from baseball teams around the league, he’s grabbing a base (literally) from all the ballpark he’s played so far.