Gudha, who came to Congress from BSP, told the game plan to become a minister, said – right… I will also say goodbye to Gehlot

Gudha is one of the six BSP MLAs who joined the Congress after leaving the Mayawati-led party.

After becoming a minister in the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan, Rajendra Gudha is in discussion about one of his statements. Newly-appointed minister Rajendra Gudha was purportedly heard in a video on Friday saying how he became a minister in the Congress government after winning the election on a BSP ticket and how he would quit the party when the time came. Politics in Rajasthan has started heating up on his statement.

In the viral video, Rajendra Gudha was heard saying, ‘Is there anything wrong with my game? Gudha is one of the six BSP MLAs who joined the Congress after quitting the Mayawati-led party and was made a minister in the recent cabinet reshuffle of the Ashok Gehlot government. Gudha has been made Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development in the reorganization.

“I win elections from Bahujan Samaj Party and after that I join Congress and become a minister,” he said. He said that when the time comes to raise the door in Congress, I leave by saying that take care of your party. Rajendra Gudha asked the people in his assembly constituency Udaipurwati that is there anything wrong with my game? Let us inform that earlier, Gudha had landed in controversy after comparing the streets with the cheeks of actress Katrina Kaif.

Party “Mom”

And no one can be allowed to insult the party, and that too a “minister”.

Those who join the Congress government, Mr. Chief Minister should take cognizance. @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi https://t.co/9zTjJfDnRl — Acharya Pramod (@AcharyaPramodk) November 27, 2021

At the same time, Congress spokesperson Acharya Pramod tweeted about Gudha’s statement, “The party is like a “mother” and no one can be allowed to insult the party, and that too any “minister” who is Congress. join the government. Mr. Chief Minister should take cognizance.”

Gudha has been embroiled in controversies before

Earlier, Minister Rajendra Gudha was embroiled in controversy over one of his statements, to which CM Ashok Gehlot had also objected. On the mention of the roads in Jhunjhunu, the minister told the people present in the public meeting that the roads should be made like the cheeks of Katrina Kaif. He had told the officials that roads like Katrina Kaif’s cheeks should be built, the CM had raised serious objection to this statement.