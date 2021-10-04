Guggenheim gets new president, second ever black woman trustee

At a time when Solomon R. The Guggenheim Museum is working to address allegations from its own ranks that it has “an unequal work environment that enables racism,” the museum appointed a new president Monday, billionaire collector J. Tomilson Hill, and its second black female trustee, poet, playwright, and essayist Claudia Rankin.

“He is a presenter collector and a very talented arranger,” museum director Richard Armstrong said in a telephone interview. “I think he feels strongly about the role of art inside contemporary civilizations.”

Hill joined the board in 2019, the same year he opened the Hill Art Foundation, a public exhibition and education space in Chelsea. He would become president of the Guggenheim on 1 November, succeeding William L. Mack, who served for 16 years and was elected chairman emeritus.

“You have to go where your passion lies,” Hill said in an interview, adding that he was into modern and contemporary art. He and his wife, Janine – the director of fellowship affairs at the Council on Foreign Relations – assemble an in-depth collection of artists including Francis Bacon, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Agnes Martin and Christopher Wool.