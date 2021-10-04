Guggenheim gets new president, second ever black woman trustee
At a time when Solomon R. The Guggenheim Museum is working to address allegations from its own ranks that it has “an unequal work environment that enables racism,” the museum appointed a new president Monday, billionaire collector J. Tomilson Hill, and its second black female trustee, poet, playwright, and essayist Claudia Rankin.
“He is a presenter collector and a very talented arranger,” museum director Richard Armstrong said in a telephone interview. “I think he feels strongly about the role of art inside contemporary civilizations.”
Hill joined the board in 2019, the same year he opened the Hill Art Foundation, a public exhibition and education space in Chelsea. He would become president of the Guggenheim on 1 November, succeeding William L. Mack, who served for 16 years and was elected chairman emeritus.
“You have to go where your passion lies,” Hill said in an interview, adding that he was into modern and contemporary art. He and his wife, Janine – the director of fellowship affairs at the Council on Foreign Relations – assemble an in-depth collection of artists including Francis Bacon, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Agnes Martin and Christopher Wool.
They collect Renaissance and Baroque bronzes as well as Old Master paintings – Hill was the mysterious buyer of an early 17th-century canvas billed as a rediscovered masterpiece by Caravaggio. (He also serves on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where he said he plans to remain.)
Hill, who served as vice president of the Blackstone Group, a private equity firm, from 2007 to 2018, said he strongly hails the Guggenheim’s efforts to “broaden the definition of how we think about showing work”. were committed.
“We’re going to increase the frequency of diverse artists,” he said, “where we can really put our leadership position behind innovation and showcasing art by lesser-known artists.”
Last year, a letter signed to “The Curatorial Department” to Guggenheim’s leadership called for immediate, wholesale change to describe what it describes as “an unequal work environment that enables racism, white supremacy and other discriminatory practices”. demanded.
The museum later approved a plan to address those complaints. It also led to an independent investigation into the conduct of an exhibition on the artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, which was being organized by a visiting curator, Chedria Labouvier, who was mentioned in the Treatise at the Guggenheim.
The investigation found no evidence that Labouvier, who is Black, was abused because of her race, but artistic director and chief curator Nancy Spector, who was publicly criticized by Labouvier, simultaneously After 34 years moved to the museum.
Such upheaval “gives you the opportunity to ask a lot of difficult questions—many of which are uncomfortable,” said Hill, who previously served as president of the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden and Lincoln Center Theater in Washington, D.C. Used to do (He is currently on the advisory board of Christie’s and the investment committee of the Smithsonian Institution; Forbes puts his net worth at $2.7 billion.)
“The Guggenheim was not doing enough to adopt the notion of DEI,” Hill said, referring to diversity, equity and inclusion. “You have to set very aggressive goals for yourself. We have a complete game plan and we are holding ourselves accountable.”
In addition, in January the museum appointed Naomi Beckwith as its first Black deputy director and chief curator. And in July it named Ty Woodfolk as its first chief culture and inclusion officer.
Rankin is the second black woman to join the board; The first was Jean Moutusamy-Ashe, a photographer and widow of tennis champion Arthur Ashe, who served from 1993 to 1994.
Rankin is the author of five books of poetry, including “Citizen: An American Lyric” and “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely: An American Lyric”; three plays, including “Help”, which premiered in March 2020 at the Shedd in New York; and a recent collection of essays, “Just Us: An American Conversation,” published by Greywolf Press.
“We are all wrestling with our history, and history is in us and is racist and committed to white supremacy and we know it,” Rankin said. “So the Guggenheim joins every other institution in this country to gain momentum with regards to the humanity of the people.”
Hill will also oversee the continued development of the museum’s long-delayed Abu Dhabi branch, which last month announced a 2025 opening date.
