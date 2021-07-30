Guggenheim Museum Curators Move to Join a Union

For decades there was no union at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, but now its curators, curators, editors and other employees aim to form the second in just over two years, organizing themselves with a section local linked to the United Auto Workers.

Workers in similar jobs are already part of collective bargaining units at institutions like the Museum of Modern Art and the New Museum of Contemporary Art.

Technical, office and professional union, Local 2110, UAW on Friday filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board asking it to allow Guggenheim employees to vote on the union, said Maida Rosenstein, president of the union. the local.

She said she emailed Guggenheim director Richard Armstrong to let him know the petition was filed.