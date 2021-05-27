Guidelines Released for Mark-Sheet and Re-Checking @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in





GPSC Deputy Part Officer Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the rules to say for the Mark-Sheet and Re-Checking for the Deputy Part Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3 submit. All such candidates who’ve appeared within the descriptive examination for Deputy Part Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar Publish can verify the notification out there on the official web site of Gujarat Public Service Fee – gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

It’s famous that GPSC had performed the Aggressive Examination (Foremost-Descriptive) for the Recruitment to the Class-3 posts of Deputy Part Officer (Commercial No. 20/2019-20) held on 24 & 31 January, 2021. Candidates can get their Mark Sheet with following the rules within the prescribed utility format. Candidates should pay charge to obtain mark sheet as talked about within the notification. Candidates ought to word that final date for submission of utility is 27.05.2021.

Candidates also can avail the re-checking facility for Aggressive Examination (Foremost-Descriptive) for the Recruitment to the Class-3 posts of Deputy Part Officer (Commercial No. 20/2019-20) held on 24 & 31 January, 2021. Final date for submission of utility for re-checking is 11.06.2021.

