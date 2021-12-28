Guilderland, Colonie run out of at-home COVID test kits





With Christmas celebrations over and New Year’s Eve only a few days away, many municipalities are handing out free KN 95 masks and at-home COVID test kids. The at-home test kits are a hot commodity and going fast.

“We had 900 kits from the county. We anticipated we’d give only 100 out,” says Jay Tyler, Director of Emergency Medical Services in Guilderland, “by the time I got from town hall to Station 1 here there were about 500 people and the cars were lined all the way down Centre Drive. So it went a lot quicker than we thought.”

Hundreds of masks and at-home test kits were distributed by the town of Guilderland to residents only Monday afternoon. The town’s supply, given by Albany County, was supposed to last two days, but at home kits went almost immediately, while masks remained in ample supply by 4 p.m. “And we had 900 kits so how were you going to get that out best?,” Tyler says, “so we capped it four per household. And we could give two masks per person per household so we had more masks than we had test kits.”

Vincent Morizio is a wrestler for Guilderland High School. The reason he came to Monday’s distribution was to get more masks to protect his family. “I’m a little worried about it [COVID-19] because it is growing in Guilderland and I have to worry about it a little because I’m a teen and I play sports and I’m an athlete and I don’t want to get COVID and promote it to my family.”

Similarly, the town of Colonie began distributing tests and masks Monday, but they too ran out. To find out if your town is handing out masks and at-home test kits, you’re encouraged to check out their website.