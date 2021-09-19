Guinea’s president, Alpha Conde, seized in military coup

Conakry, Guinea — Heavy shelling erupted around the Guinean capital early Sunday. Then pictures of the West African country’s president being detained by men in military garb surfaced on social media. Finally, the chief of Guinea’s special forces announced on state television that the constitution, government and all institutions had been dissolved. He did a coup.

And if the takeover proves successful, Guinea will become the third West African country to experience a violent transfer of power in the past five months.

In April, the president who ruled Chad for three decades was killed on the battlefield and replaced by his son in what academics called a “secret coup”. In May, Mali’s vice president arrested the president, prime minister and defense minister in the country’s second coup within nine months.

Sunday’s coup in Guinea comes barely a year after President Alpha Condé, who won a controversial third term, won a controversial third term after changing the constitution to allow him to remain in power beyond a two-term limit.