Guinea’s president, Alpha Conde, seized in military coup
Conakry, Guinea — Heavy shelling erupted around the Guinean capital early Sunday. Then pictures of the West African country’s president being detained by men in military garb surfaced on social media. Finally, the chief of Guinea’s special forces announced on state television that the constitution, government and all institutions had been dissolved. He did a coup.
And if the takeover proves successful, Guinea will become the third West African country to experience a violent transfer of power in the past five months.
In April, the president who ruled Chad for three decades was killed on the battlefield and replaced by his son in what academics called a “secret coup”. In May, Mali’s vice president arrested the president, prime minister and defense minister in the country’s second coup within nine months.
Sunday’s coup in Guinea comes barely a year after President Alpha Condé, who won a controversial third term, won a controversial third term after changing the constitution to allow him to remain in power beyond a two-term limit.
“We are not going to hand over politics to any one person now, we are going to hand it over to the people,” he said. We only come for that,” announced Special Forces Chief Colonel Mammy Doumbouya, who appeared on state television with Guinea’s national flag on his shoulders and members of the army around him. “It is the duty of a soldier to save the country.”
Guinea is no stranger to coups.
There were two military takeovers in 1984 and 2008, before Mr Conde became the country’s first democratically elected leader in 2010.
After he took office, his government turned Guinea into a major exporter of bauxite, which is used to produce aluminum – but this came at a cost to some Guineans. Human rights groups say the mining companies have affected the lives and livelihoods of rural communities.
Colonel Doumbouya said he and his men had “seized” the president, and on Sunday, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, called for Mr Condé’s release, saying he was following the situation closely.
“I strongly condemn any takeover of the government at gunpoint,” he said said on twitter.
The president of the Economic Community of West African States also issued a statement condemning the coup attempt, and threatened sanctions if constitutional order was not restored.
Colonel Doumbouya said that he was working in response to the will of the people and to combat poverty and endemic corruption.
“Ginny is beautiful,” he said at the end of his televised announcement, offering a brutal analogy: “We don’t need to rape her anymore. We need to love her, that’s all.”
The borders – both land and air – were closed. The government and all its institutions were dissolved, Colonel Doumbouya said, and the constitution would be rewritten in consultation with all Guineans.
People described the chaotic situation. A security guard at a pharmacy not far from the Samory Toure military camp was getting ready to go home after his overnight shift on Sunday morning when suddenly he heard gunshots.
“We kept hearing shootings, all the time, with soldiers moving around the city,” said the guard, Fode Camara. “I can still hear gunshots in the street. Everyone is at home because soldiers stop people from going out.”
On social media, videos of Mr Conde, apparently leaning on a sofa amid heavy security, his clothes slightly disheveled.
Other videos show Guineans taking to the streets in celebration and military vehicles passing Conakry, along with dozens of motorcycles, their riders raising fists in the air.
“It’s all over! Guinea is free!” A woman screamed from her balcony overlooking one of Conakry’s biggest streets.
After Colonel Doumbouya’s announcement, an uncertain calm prevailed.
“It’s a shame, but it’s a result of poor governance,” said Hamidou Diallo, a banking and insurance student at a university in Conakry.
Alseni Keita, a shopkeeper in Matoto, an area in Conakry, agreed.
“Alpha Conde was no longer managing this country,” he said. “His crew has gotten rich on people’s backs. The power of the army is salvation for us who live day by day. The high cost of living is suffocating people. “
But some recalled the country’s past experience with coup conspirators and feared the times to come.
“The military coup is not good for Guinea,” said Aisatou Daisi, a teacher. Drug trafficking and embezzlement of public funds flourished under the regimes of former coup d’état Lansana Conte and Moussa Daddys Camara, he said, adding: “The military should organize a small transition.”
Last year’s election in Guinea was tense. Dozens of people were killed in clashes between supporters of the government and the opposition. Shortly before the election, Mr Condé accused the opposition leader, Celo Delín Diallo, of attempting to recruit mercenaries to attack Guinea. They closed the border, preventing many people living abroad from returning to cast their votes.
Colonel Doumbouya is a former member of the French Foreign Legion. According to a video posted online by Guinea news media, he trained at Flintlock, the US military’s largest annual exercise in Africa.
The name they gave to their junta was “Resemblement” and the National Committee for Development – Resemble is a word that can be translated in many ways, including “to gather,” “to rally” and to “reconcile”. is included.
“What was it that Jerry Rollings said?” He asked in his lengthy statement on television, referring to the former Ghanaian president, who took power in a coup d’état and ruled first as a military leader, then as a democratically elected president. “If the people are oppressed by their elite, it is up to the military to give the people their freedom.”
