Guinia striker Idrisa Celia led NorthEast United to a 2-2 draw with Kerala Blasters

After the result of this match, NorthEast United FC jumped three places to top the points table. At the same time, Kerala Blasters also gained a place. He reached number eight.

In the Indian Super League (ISL), the match played between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Goa on 27 November 2020 ended in a 2-2 draw.

Kerala Blasters scored two goals in the first half. At the same time, NorthEast United has failed to open the account. However, in the second half, QC Appia opened the account for NorthEast United. Ghana striker Kwesi Apia (51st minute) cut the Kerala team’s lead.

Not only this, NorthEast United’s Idrisa Celia scored in the last minute. Due to this goal, NorthEast United was successful in drawing the match. The match began with a minute’s silence, paying tribute to the legendary football player Diego Maradona.

Let us tell you that Kerala Blasters had to face a 0-1 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan in their first match. At the same time, NorthEast United FC won 1-0 in their first match against Mumbai City FC.