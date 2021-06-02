Gujarat Board GSHSEB Date Sheet 2021 For Class 10, 12 Released: Check Details Here

Gujarat Board GSHSEB Date Sheet 2021 For Class 10, 12 Launched: Check Details Here





GSHSEB Date Sheet 2021 Launched: Placing an finish to the lengthy wait of scholars, the Gujarat Secondary and Greater Secondary Schooling Board, which is often known as GSHSEB, launched the date sheets 2021 for sophistication 10 and 12. As per the brand new date sheet, the GSHSEB will conduct board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 college students in July. Notably, the Gujarat Board exams 2021 will probably be held between July 1 to 16.

As per the notification, the Class 12 Science college students on the primary day will seem for the Physics paper. Class 10 college students will write first language papers – Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia.

This 12 months, almost 1.40 lakh college students of science stream and 5.43 lakh of common stream (arts and commerce) are anticipated to seem for Class 12 board exams, Schooling Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had earlier mentioned.

Gujarat Class 10 Date Sheet 2021

July 1 First language – Gujarati, Hindi,Marathi, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil,Telugu, Odia July 2 Gujarati second language July 3 Science July 5 Maths July 6 Social science July 7 English second language July 8 (*12*) Second language (Hindi, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabi, Urdu)

Gujarat Class 12 Date Sheet

July 1 Physics July 2 Chemistry July 3 Biology July 6 Maths July 8 English (first language and second language)

The CBSE and CISSE earlier within the day cancelled Class 12 board exams after a high-level assembly chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.