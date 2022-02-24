Gujarat Board GSHSEB HSC Admit Card for 2022 Practical Exams at gseb.org

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) has issued admission card for Gujarat HSC (Class 12) Practical Examination 2022. Hall ticket admissions for schools are uploaded on the board’s official website gseb.org. Gujarat Board 12th Practical Examination (Gujarat HSC Practical Examination 2022) will start from 2nd March 2022. Besides, both SSC and HSC board exams will start from March 28.Candidates appearing for Gujarat HSC Practical Examination for Science stream can collect admission papers from their respective schools. Theory examination for 12th HSC students will be held from 28th March, 2022. All tests, including the Covid-19 protocol, will be conducted offline.

Learn how to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link labeled ‘HSC SCIENCE MARCH 2022 – PRACTICAL EXAM HALL TICKET’.

Step 3: Enter your school index number or mobile number or email id which is already registered in GS and HSEB.

Step 4: Click on Login button to get One Time Password (OTP)

Step 5: After logging in, download the HSC Practical Exam 2022 Admission Card.

Step 6: Take a printout of Gujarat HSC Practical Exam 2022 Admission Card and keep it with you.

There is a direct link to download the ticket

Pay attention …

If a registered mobile number or email ID needs to be changed, a request may be sent to the official school letterhead with the signature of the headmaster and school index number at [email protected] Schools can also access the helpline number provided on GSHSEB’s official website.

Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) on Wednesday released the datesheet of Class 10th and 12th board exams. According to the datesheet issued by the board, the 10th exam will be held from March 28 to April 9 from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The 12th class science stream examination will be held from March 28 to April 8 in the evening shift from 3 pm to 6.30 pm. Examinations will be conducted offline at the prescribed examination centers. The general examination of class 12 will be conducted in three shifts. The first shift will be from 10.30 am to 1.45 am, 3 pm to 6.15 pm and the professional examination will be from 3 pm to 6 pm and will continue till April 12.