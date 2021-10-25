Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launches Scheme to provide Subsidized E-Vehicles to Workers Know- Where and how can book a car?

According to a state government release, a subsidy of 50 percent or Rs 30,000 (whichever is less) will be available for construction sector workers. Both these categories of e-vehicle buyers will get one-time subsidy in the form of RTO registration and toll tax.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday launched a scheme to provide subsidized electric two-wheelers to workers in the state’s construction and industrial sector. He also launched the ‘Go-Green’ scheme and its portal at a function organized at Mahatma Mandir here and urged the workers to take advantage of the initiative, which aims to reduce fuel consumption and save the environment by curbing vehicular pollution. is to be saved.

Under the scheme, workers in the organized sector, such as industrial workers, would get a subsidy of 30 per cent on the cost of the vehicle or Rs 30,000 (whichever is less) on the purchase of battery-operated two-wheelers. According to a state government release, a subsidy of 50 percent or Rs 30,000 (whichever is less) will be available for construction sector workers. Both these categories of e-vehicle buyers will get one-time subsidy in the form of RTO registration and toll tax.

“The state government aims to provide such battery-operated two-wheelers to 1,000 workers in the construction sector and 2,000 in the organized sector in the initial phase,” the release said. Only Government approved ‘Made in India’ vehicles will be considered eligible for the scheme. In addition, only high-speed vehicles capable of covering a distance of 50 km on a single charge will be covered under the scheme.

It added that eligible employees can upload the documents required to select and book electric two-wheelers online, and take delivery from the dealer once their application is approved, using the portal launched earlier in the day. .

Hero Electric to expand sales network: Meanwhile, Hero Electric has announced to expand its sales network by the end of the current financial year 2021-22. Under this, the company will increase the number of its ‘touchpoints’ to 1,000 by the end of the financial year amid increasing demand for electric vehicles in the country. In the second quarter of the current financial year, the company has crossed 700 sales centers in more than 500 cities of the country. The company has said that it will open 300 new sales centers across the country.

Hero Electric said in a statement, “This move is in line with the consumer-friendly policies of the Central and State Governments, better infrastructure and increased awareness. Electric two wheeler manufacturers are expanding rapidly to meet the consumer demand. The sector is expected to grow by 20 per cent in the next five years. Hero Electric has a range of electric-scooter models including the Atria, Flash, Optima HX and NYX HX.