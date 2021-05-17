Gujarat Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Postponed, New Dates After Covid Situation Improves: CM Vijay Rupani





Gujarat Class 12 Board Exams 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Greater Secondary Training Board (GSEB) has postponed the Gujarat Class 12 Board Exams 2021 have because of the COVID-19 surge within the state. The exams have been earlier scheduled to start from 15 Could. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani introduced that the Class 12 board papers will likely be held at an applicable time, particularly after the coronavirus scenario improves within the state, as per a Occasions of India report. He emphasised that the present scenario will not be appropriate to organise the exams. "The exams, nonetheless, will likely be performed as soon as the Covid scenario is underneath management. The brand new dates will likely be introduced later after reviewing the coronavirus scenario on Could 15," Rupani was quoted as saying.

This determination was taken after a core committee assembly chaired by the chief minister and the schooling minister on 15 Could. That is the second time that the state authorities has postponed the Class 12 board exams. Earlier, the federal government had mentioned that the state schooling division will assessment the COVID-19 scenario on 15 Could after which announce the brand new dates.

On 13 Could, the Gujarat authorities had cancelled the GSEB SSC Exams 2021 because of the similar cause. Nonetheless, the schooling division had additionally determined to offer mass promotion to Class 10 college students throughout the state. Beforehand, the state schooling division had introduced mass promotions for Class 1 to 9 and Class 11 college students as properly. Because the second wave of coronavirus will not be underneath management but, the faculties and faculties in Gujarat are at the moment closed whereas courses are being held on-line.