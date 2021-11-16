Gujarat CM bhupendra patel reaction over ban selling of eggs and non veg food on Street Side CM Patel said

Seeing the increasing cases of non-veg and egg street being removed from the roads in many districts of Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Monday that there is no problem with the different food habits of the people. Action can be taken against street vendors selling food and drink with ‘dirt’ or obstructing traffic on city roads, he said.

Addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party program in Anand district, Patel said that some people eat veg food, some people eat non-veg food, the BJP government has no problem with it. He said that a demand has been made to remove the special handcarts from the road. Our concern is that the food sold on the street vendors should be clean. Along with this, he also said that if there is a problem in traffic on the roads, then they can do so, then the local municipal corporation or municipalities can take an appropriate decision.

Ban on roadside non-veg carts in Ahmedabad: In Ahmedabad, the BJP-ruled municipal corporation has decided to do away with non-veg food stalls running 100 meters from public roads, schools and religious places.

Demand is also being made in other districts: Not only in Ahmedabad, but in cities like Vadodara, Rajkot and Dwarka, there is a demand to remove non-veg food carts from public places.