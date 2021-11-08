Gujarat: FIR on 10 Pakistan Navy personnel for killing fisherman, government will also call for answers at diplomatic level

A government source said on Sunday that we have taken this incident seriously and we are going to take up this issue diplomatically with Pakistan.

The Gujarat Police has registered an FIR against 10 Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) personnel on charges of murder and attempt to murder.

An Indian fishing boat was reportedly fired upon in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast, killing one crew member and injuring another, news agency PTI reported.

An FIR was lodged at Navi Bandar police station in Porbandar district on Sunday night under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 114 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, an official said.

According to the FIR, 10 unidentified PMSA personnel torched the Indian fishing boat ‘Jalpari’ at around 4 pm on Saturday. In this incident, a fisherman Sridhar Chamre (32) of Palghar district of Maharashtra died and a fisherman Dilip Solanki (34) was injured. He was a resident of Diu.

Dileep is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the coastal town of Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat. Please tell that there were 7 crew members on the Indian boat.

Meanwhile, Manish Lodhari, a fisherman leader from Porbandar, says that the PMSA allegedly caught six fishermen aboard another fishing boat ‘Shri Padmini’ and also confiscated their boat.

Sources say that both these boats (Sri Padmini and Jal Pari) were part of the same group of fishing trawlers. They were working on the Jakhau coast of Gujarat.

Let us tell you that in February last year too, the number of fishermen caught by Pakistan in the sea had increased. The Gujarat government had then told the state legislature that the PMSA seized 11 fishing boats and 63 crew (fishermen) in 4 separate incidents between February 13 and 18 last year. Of these, 23 fishermen were caught by Pakistan on a single day (February 13, 2020).