Gujarat government proved false by its own affidavit in Supreme Court, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora positive in Mumbai

In the Supreme Court, the Gujarat government said that the families of those who lost their lives due to Kovid have been sanctioned compensation in a total of 19,964 cases.

The Gujarat government has been proved false in its own affidavit given in the Supreme Court regarding Corona. From this affidavit, new figures have come out regarding the deaths due to corona in the state. At the same time, Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have been infected with Corona.

Gujarat government claims During the hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday, the counsel for the Gujarat government said that in total 19,964 cases, compensation has been sanctioned to the kin of those who lost their lives due to Kovid in the state. The counsel said the state’s online portal has received over 34,637 applications for compensation till December 9.

The lawyer also told a two-judge bench of Justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna that the state has already distributed compensation through the DBT scheme in 14,215 cases. Now looking at this affidavit, a total of 19964 people have died due to corona in the state, who have been compensated, or have been approved. Whereas earlier according to the state government figures, 10092 people died due to corona.

In such a situation, who was given about 10 thousand compensation or the government has been lying about the figures of deaths due to corona. With this new figure of the Gujarat government, the death toll from corona in the entire country has increased by two percent. The total number of people who died of Kovid-19 in India has now reached 4.85 lakh. The Gujarat government has been accused of hiding the figures of deaths due to corona in the past as well.

Kareena Kapoor corona infected- Corona report of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora has come positive. The two share a close friendship and are often seen going to parties together. Kareena has given information about herself getting infected on Instagram. He said that she is hoping to get well soon.

Kareena said that her family and staff have all taken both doses of the vaccine and are not showing any symptoms at the moment. In this case, all those people who came in contact with these two have been traced by BMC. Corona investigation has also been done for the people who came in contact, the report is awaited.