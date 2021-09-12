Gujarat minister’s news: Bhupendra Patel will not take oath in cabinet Repeat formula may upset Gujarat caste equations: ‘No repeat formula’ in Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet! In Gujarat, the caste equation may deteriorate

Highlights In Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel became the Chief Minister in place of Vijay Rupani

There were a total of 23 ministers in the Rupani cabinet, now no recurring formula is being discussed

Difficult due to lack of choice of ministers from a particular community

With elections at the end of next year, the racial equations in the state could deteriorate

Ahmedabad

After Bhupendra Patel became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, a controversy arose over the change of cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony was postponed for a day. The repeat formula has not been discussed in Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet. It is believed that most of the 23 ministers in the Rupani cabinet will be replaced. Speculation is being made to give preference to young faces in their place. According to senior party leaders, disgruntled ministers will be distracted before the swearing-in ceremony. At the same time, cultivating caste equations in the new cabinet is a big challenge for the BJP.

The new cabinet is sworn in at 1:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, most of the ministers had vacated their offices on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a poster mentioning the swearing-in ceremony was removed from the Raj Bhavan. The governor’s office later announced that the swearing-in ceremony would take place on Thursday at 1.30pm. The CMO also confirmed this via tweet.

4 ministers from Congress are also upset

After receiving a surprise in the form of Bhupendra Patel, the minister’s phone kept ringing. About two hours after the swearing in of the new cabinet was postponed, there was a day-long activity at the home of state BJP president CR Patil and former chief minister Vijay Rupani. All the ministers and claimants in Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet kept coming and going. Rupani’s cabinet mates and the four ministers who switched from the Congress to the BJP were thus annoyed by the exercise of abrupt removal from the cabinet. Kunwarji Bawalia, Jawahar Chawda, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Jayesh Raddiya had recently joined the BJP after leaving the Congress and being offered ministerial posts.

The Koli community wrote a letter to PM Modi

Meanwhile, the All India Koli Samaj has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has been said that the removal of Kunwarji Bawaliya, the national president of the association, will send the wrong message to the society. As a result, this community may go against BJP in Gujarat and other states as well. The use of all new faces in Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet could upset the caste equation. Ministers from a particular community, for whom there is no immediate alternative, are also a matter of concern for the BJP.

Rupani also objected to the no repeat formula

However, there was no official statement on what happened inside the closed room on Wednesday. But sources said that former chief minister Rupani has strongly objected to Gujarat’s in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and state president CR Patil’s strategy of taking only new faces. The round of discussions and deliberations on the list of new ministers continued till Wednesday night. With this, the BJP has to be ready to make a fresh start in the state. At the same time, efforts must be made to prevent potential rebellion.