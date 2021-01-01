Gujarat New Semi News: Find out who will be Gujarat’s new Semi after Vijay Rupani?

Before the Assembly elections next year, there has been a major political upheaval in Gujarat. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned on Saturday. Now in the political corridor, the names of the four strongest BJP leaders who can be made the new Chief Minister are being discussed. It is being said that Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandvia, Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Purushottam Rupala, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Gujarat BJP president CR Patil could be the new chief ministers.The Narendra Modi government recently expanded its cabinet. Gujarat Rajya Sabha member Mansukh Mandvia, 49, was also present. He was replaced by Dr. Harshvardhan as the new Minister of Health and Family Welfare. He is already the Minister of State for Road Transport in the Modi government. In 2015, Mandvia became the youngest BJP general secretary. Mandvia, who first became a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat in 2012, was re-elected in 2018. He was also a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from 2002 to 2007. His name is leading for the post of CM of Gujarat. He is considered one of Modi’s closest leaders.

Purushottam Rupa comes from an influential Patel community

Union Minister Purushottam Rupala started his political career with the BJP in the 1980s. In 1991, he became an MLA from Amreli Assembly constituency. He has been a three-time MLA from this seat. He started his tenure as a member of Rajya Sabha in 2016. Rupala, 66, comes from an influential Patel community in Gujarat. On 30 May 2019, he was made Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He recently took over as the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in the Modi Government. Apart from being a farmer and a politician, he has also been the principal of a high school in Hamapur, Amreli. In addition, he has been involved in activities related to students and farmers.

Will the future of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel be revealed at this time?

The name of 65-year-old Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has also been included in the race for the new chief ministership. For a long time, Nitin Patel has maintained his position as the BJP’s most staunch Patel leader in the whole of North Gujarat. Even after the resignation of former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, Nitin Patel’s name was in the running for the Chief Minister’s post. He was also the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat at that time. Nitin Patel had jumped into politics since adolescence. He participated in the Navnirman movement in Gujarat as the General Secretary of Kadi area. He had joined the BJP long ago. According to those close to him, the most important factor in his association with the BJP is his connection with the Hindutva ideology.

CR Patil is special to Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah

Navsari MP CR Patil is considered a big player in Gujarat politics. In 2020, he was made the new state president of Gujarat BJP. Patil is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Patil, 65, is an expert in using technology to drive development in his constituency. This makes it easy to reach voters. Patil is the only MP whose office was certified by ISO: 2009 in 2015. He was awarded this certificate for excellent management and maintenance of government facilities. The Prime Minister had entrusted Patil with the responsibility of coordinating his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. He has also accepted the responsibility of electing the Prime Minister in Varanasi. The important thing is that CR Patil is a non-Patidar leader. Patil has twice won his election with more than 5 lakh votes.