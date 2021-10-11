Gujarat News: Sabarmati Ashram Renewal Latest News: Sabarmati Ashram Renewal Latest News Update

Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat will be renovated. His work is aimed at preserving and improving Gandhi’s legacy. This is happening on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is an important agenda in the events to be held in the 75th year of independence, which will soon be presented to the country.

The Gujarat government will spend Rs 1,200 crore on this. The government claims that the ashram will establish Gandhi’s legacy in such a way that people around the world will know the Father of the Nation better. It will be the best ashram in the world. According to officials, the new ashram will not only be spacious, but will also have extensive arrangements for a closer look at Gandhi Darshan.

Demand for a long time

K Kailashnathan, an official overseeing the renovation work of the ashram, said there had been a demand for the last several years that the buildings attached to the ashram and the monument were scattered and they did not have a common courtyard, so incoming Gandhi fans should be given to them here. The experience of knowing is not expected. But in a new form, Gandhi’s legacy will be completely returned to the ashram, which the whole world will see. Kailashnathan is considered a close confidante of Prime Minister Modi. According to the proposal, the premises of Gandhi Ashram will be increased from 5 acres to 55 acres and all the 43 buildings attached to it will come under one yard.

It will look exactly like 1949

Mahatma Gandhi established the Satyagraha Ashram in 1917 where he stayed till 1930. It was during this period that the script of India’s independence was written from this ashram. The ashram was then spread over 120 acres and the 47-acre building complex had 63 buildings. But due to neglect in later years, the Gandhi Ashram was reduced to just 5 acres and the remaining 43 buildings fell out of the ashram premises. Now it is planned to bring it back to the old form made by Gandhi. According to Kailashnathan, it will look exactly like it did in 194.

According to officials, the need for restoration also arose as only 43 of Gandhi’s 63 legacies remain. The renovation of the Gandhi Ashram was designed by Bimal Patel, one of the designers of Central Vista.

250 families will be displaced

Throughout this process, 250 families living together will be displaced. According to the government, all families will be rehabilitated with good compensation and resources. In this, more than 50 families have accepted the government’s proposal.

In the proposed form of Gandhi Ashram, Gandhi Darshan will be explained in each language. According to the government, thousands of people, influenced by Gandhi’s ideas, come not only from the country but also from abroad, but they cannot experience Gandhi Darshan in the ashram. It is claimed that once restored, the Gandhi Ashram will help carry on the Gandhian legacy to the next generation.