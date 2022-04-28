Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Answer Key has been issued for 10459 vacancies of Constable, this is the link – How to download Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Answer Key here

Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (OJAS) has released the answer key of Gujarat Police Constable 2021. The Gujarat Police Constable Examination was conducted for the posts of Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable and SRPF Constable. All the candidates appearing for the Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment Examination can download the answer key by visiting the official website of Police.gujarat.gov.in. Gujarat Police Constable 2021 examination was held on 10th April 2022 for 10459 vacancies. Through the steps given below, candidates can download the answer key of Gujarat Police Constable.

How to download Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Answer Key

Step 1- Candidates should visit the official website of Gujarat Police at police.gujarat.gov.in to download the answer key.

Step 2- Click on the notification link that flashes ‘Gujarat Police Constable 2021 Answer Key’ on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- Clicking on the link will open the PDF.

Step 4- Download that PDF and also print out for future use.

Download the answer key from this direct link …

Gujarat Police Constable 2021 North

Click on the link above to download Gujarat Police Constable 2021 Recruitment Answer Key. The campaign is being conducted to fill 10459 vacancies of unarmed police constables, armed police constables and SRPF constables. Candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims, main, PST, PET and interview. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.