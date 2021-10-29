Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi reaches Surat to record his statement in the defamation case, is appearing for the third time in the Modi surname case.

Rahul Gandhi reached Surat on Friday to record his statement in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case. Two more witnesses have given their statements in this case, after which Rahul was summoned by the court.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi once again reached a Surat court to record his statement in the Modi surname case. This is the third time the Congress leader has appeared in this case.

The court had directed Gandhi to appear before it on October 26, between 3 pm and 6 pm, on October 29, to record his statement. The former Congress president landed at the Surat airport in the afternoon. After which left for the court located in the Athwalins area of ​​the city. Where Rahul Gandhi recorded his statement in front of Chief Judicial Magistrate AN Dave. In this case, the testimony of two new witnesses was taken, after which Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the court. The Congress leader last appeared in the court on June 24 this year.

One of these two testimonies involves the then election official of Kolar in Karnataka, where the Congress leader made the controversial remark. Apart from these, a videographer has also given his testimony, who was appointed by the Election Commission to record his speech.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had appeared in the court in October 2019 and pleaded not guilty to the remarks. In April 2019, BJP MLA from Surat, Purnesh Modi had filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In his complaint, the MLA had alleged that Gandhi, while addressing an election rally in 2019, defamed the entire Modi community by saying, “How is the common surname of all thieves Modi?” Purnesh Modi, now a minister in the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government, holds the portfolios of roads and buildings, transport, civil aviation and tourism as well as pilgrimage development.

Let us tell you that in his address at the rally in Kolar on April 13, 2019, before the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had allegedly asked that Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How is the common surname of all of them Modi?