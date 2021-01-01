Gujarat Rain Latest News: Gujarat Rain Update: Three killed in Saurashtra, NDRF-SDRF deployed for rescue operations

Highlights Three people have been killed in torrential rains in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region

Rivers in Rajkot and Jamnagar, water storage problems in the area

Air Force helicopters were deployed in Jamnagar and Rajkot for rescue

Ahmedabad

Three people were killed in heavy rains in Saurashtra region of Gujarat. Rivers in Rajkot and Jamnagar have accelerated, leaving people in low-lying areas facing water shortages. The administration has also issued a warning of torrential rains in Rajkot on Tuesday. NDRF and SDRF teams were deployed for rescue and relief work. Air force helicopters were used to evacuate people from Jamnagar and Rajkot.

The Rajkot Municipal Commissioner said, “There has been 13 inches of rain in the last 24 hours. There is also a hint of torrential rain tomorrow (Tuesday). 1,400 people have been shifted to shelters while more than 300 people have been rescued.

10 hours of rain

Lodhika taluka of Rajkot received 435 mm of rain in 10 hours from 6 am on Monday, 364 mm in Visavadar taluka of Junagadh, 348 mm in Kalawad of Jamnagar, 305 mm in Rajkot taluka and 202 mm in Dhoraji in Rajkot, State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) officials said. Done.

One died in Rajkot and two in Jamnagar

A woman and two men were killed in separate incidents of car-carrying at Kalawar and Jaman Jodhpur in Rajkot, officials said. Rajkot Municipal Commissioner has denied any loss of life. He said that several teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been sent to Rajkot, Junagadh and Jamnagar.

Helicopters evacuated 20 people from the plane

Jamnagar District Magistrate Saurabh Pardhi said about 20 people were evacuated from various villages in Jamnagar district and 30 were rescued by an Air Force helicopter. Meanwhile, Rajkot District Magistrate Arun Mahesh Babu said Air Force helicopters were preparing to evacuate 22 people from three different villages in the district.

A part of the national highway between Jamnagar and Kalwar has been closed due to floods, while six state highways in Jamnagar, Amreli and Porbandar and roads in 58 villages in different districts have been similarly affected, an SEOOC official said.

With input from Times of India