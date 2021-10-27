Gujarat Riots Case: SC says it would like to peruse SIT Closure Report its acceptance by trial court – Clean chit to Narendra Modi and others in Gujarat riots Show us the closure report you have to give: SC said

Former MP Ehsan Jafri was among 68 people killed at Gulbarg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002, a day after riots broke out in Gujarat, killing 59 people when the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was set on fire in Godhra.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 26, 2021) said that it was the closure report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which gave clean chit to 64 people, including Narendra Modi, the Gujarat Chief Minister during the 2002 riots, and while accepting it by a magistrate court. Would like to see the justification given. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar began hearing a plea by Zakia Jafri, wife of late Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit of the SIT through her lawyer Kapil Sibal.

The court said, “We have nothing to do with big personalities. Nothing is a politician. We are dealing with the matter of law and order and rights of an individual.” The senior counsel said he no longer wanted the conviction of those named in Jafri’s complaint and that his case was “a larger conspiracy where bureaucratic inaction, police complicity, provocative speeches and violence were encouraged.”

“We want to see the justification given in the closure report (of the SIT). We want to see the magistrate’s order and his discretion to accept the report.” The senior advocate cited the orders of the apex court, the report of the SIT and amicus curiae Raju Ramachandran to say the clean chit and subsequent acceptance by the lower courts. The Gulberg Society case was not limited to the case in which Ehsan Jafri was among the 68 killed in Ahmedabad on 28 February 2002.

He said, “If we limit it to Gulberg only then what will happen to the concept of rule of law, what will happen to all the material. A republic rises or falls depending on what the court does.”

The High Court, in its October 2017 order, had said that the SIT probe was supervised by the Supreme Court. However, it partly accepted Zakia Jafri’s plea with regard to further investigation. It had said that the petitioner can approach any appropriate forum including a magistrate’s court, a division bench of the High Court or the Supreme Court for further investigation.