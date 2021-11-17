Gujarat riots Zakia Jafri accused Narendra Modi and others of collaboration with SIT apex court said very harsh words

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been appointed to investigate the 2002 riots after the Sabarmati Express train was set on fire in Godhra, Gujarat. The then Chief Minister Narendra Modi The Supreme Court took strong exception to the allegation of alleged ‘collusion’ with some other influential people, including This allegation was made by Zakia Jafri on Tuesday. Zakia Jafri She is the wife of Ehsan Jafri, a Congress MP in the Gujarat riots who was murdered on 28 February 2002 at Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad during communal violence. 68 people, including Ehsan Jafri, were killed in the violence.

The top court asked Zakia’s lawyer Kapil Sibal whether he was blaming the intention of the SIT for this. And said that a word like collusion is a very harsh word for SIT constituted by the apex court.

Zakia Jafri told the Supreme Court that sabarmati express incident in godhra During the 2002 Gujarat riots after the “national tragedy” of Gujarat, there was a “strong collusion” between the political class, investigators, bureaucracy and others, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) did not investigate these facts. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar said that the same SIT has filed charge sheets in the riots case in which the accused have been convicted.

Zakia Jafri has challenged the SIT’s clean chit to 64 people, including the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, during the 2002 riots. A day before the incident, 59 people were killed in a fire in a coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra. After this, riots broke out in Gujarat. Sibal told the bench that there are “clear instances of complicity” which have come to the fore from the record but the SIT did not probe into the alleged wide-ranging conspiracy in the riots. The bench asked Sibal, “So far we can understand your complaint about the complicity of the local police at the ground level and we will look into it.

How can you say this about the SIT which was constituted by the court.” The bench asked Sibal whether the petitioner was “attacking” the modus operandi of investigation conducted by the SIT. To this, the senior lawyer said, “Yes, this is something that bothers me.” The bench then said, “How can you blame the intentions of the SIT? This is the same SIT which filed the charge sheet and people were punished. No complaint was raised in such cases and you appreciated the work done by the SIT in these cases.”

Sibal said complaints were also raised in cases in which charge sheets were filed and the records indicated nexus with the state machinery. Sibal said, “I will show that after the Sabarmati Express tragedy, what happened was that instead of investigating the perpetrators, the investigators actually became associates of the crime. It does not mean that the entire police system was cooperating.”

He told the bench, “There are instances of collusion which emerge from the records. There was an alliance between the bureaucracy, the political class, the VHP, the RSS and others. There was a strong alliance there.” Sibal said the SIT was aware of the “sting operation” which was used in other riot cases and the culprits were punished, but those people were not investigated.

He questioned whether the SIT was trying to save those people. To this, the bench said, “You can give your arguments that this was to be done by the SIT, but it was not done. There may have been an error in judgment and that needs to be clarified.” The hearing in this case could not be completed on Tuesday. A hearing on this will also take place on Wednesday.