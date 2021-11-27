Gujarat: This situation of unemployment! Huge crowd gathered for 600 posts, police had to use sticks

No matter what the government claims about unemployment in the country, but in reality the situation is looking bad. A situation like a scuffle has arisen among hundreds of candidates for recruitment to one seat. Something similar has been seen in Gujarat as well.

In Gujarat, these days, there are 600 vacancies for Gram Raksha Dal posts. There was such a rush of unemployed for recruitment to these 600 posts that it became difficult for the police to handle the arrangements. Eventually the situation had to be brought under control by use of force.

GRD Recruitment in Palanpur, Gujarat has come under controversy. According to the information received, a GRD recruitment fair was held in Palanpur on Saturday. In the ongoing Gram Rakshak Dal recruitment process at the Police Headquarters, a large number of candidates from rural areas of Palanpur district had come to get jobs.

#WATCH Gujarat: Thousands of candidates appeared for the recruitment of 600 posts of Gram Raksha Dal (GRD) in Palanpur. pic.twitter.com/MMUxqeRHiV — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 27, 2021

Arrangements were not made for so many youths by the recruitment administration. Due to which an atmosphere of chaos was created there. People started getting confused with each other and scuffles started. In the recruitment fair, there was chaos due to lack of proper arrangement to inform or explain to anyone.

After which lathis started being used by the police. From here it got embroiled in recruitment and controversies. Many youths were injured due to the use of force by the police. The administration is being fiercely criticized for this action. The opposition party Congress has also targeted the government on this matter and raised questions on the recruitment process. The police, on the other hand, are denying the allegations of use of force.

Videos of this incident are also becoming increasingly viral on social media. Since then people are raising questions on the action of the government and administration. Please tell that the job of the village defense team is to protect the villages. For this, youth of 18 to 30 years are recruited.