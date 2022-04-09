Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction- Here is the probable playing 11 of Punjab and Gujarat

In the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) today. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat team is looking in great form. Won both of the two matches. At the same time, this will be the fourth match for Mayank Agarwal’s team. The team has won two matches out of three. While the Punjab team can make one change for this match, there can be two changes in the Gujarat team.

Wade and Vijayshankar may drop- Talking about the Gujarat team, Matthew Wade and Vijayshankar can be dropped. Wade has failed to bat well in both the matches. At the same time, Shankar has also been a flop in both bowling and batting. Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz may get a chance in place of Wade. On the other hand, Gurkeerat Singh Mann can get a place in the team in place of Shankar. Opener Shubman Gill batted brilliantly in the last match. The bowling of the team looks very strong with the presence of Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.

Bairstow may get a chance- Talking about Punjab, Jonny Bairstow is almost certain to get a chance in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan will be responsible for getting the team off to a good start. In the last match, Liam Livingstone did well with both the ball and the bat. At the same time, young Jitesh Sharma and Vaibhav Arora also did well. Talking about bowling, the team has Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar apart from Kagiso Rabada.

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing 11- Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade/Rehmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Vijayshankar/Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadrangani, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Punjab Kings Probable Playing 11- Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Bhanuka Rajapakse/Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shah Rukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora.