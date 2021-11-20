Gulshan Grover Had To Pay A Huge Amount For Beating Shah Rukh Khan In Film

Actor Gulshan Grover had to pay a heavy price for beating Shahrukh Khan. This was disclosed by the actor himself on ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

Bollywood’s famous actor Gulshan Grover is called the ‘Bad Man’ of Hindi cinema. He has played the role of villain in many films. His acting was such that even people were actually afraid of him. In a film, he even beat up Shahrukh Khan as a villain, but this scene was overshadowed by him. He had to pay a big price for this. Gulshan Grover revealed this on the stage of ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

The rest of the people present in the show were also surprised to hear this anecdote of Gulshan Grover. Actually, the actor lost his single-day visa to Morocco for beating Shahrukh Khan in the film. Sharing this anecdote, Gulshan Grover said, “I wanted a single-day visa to Morocco for an international trip, so I went there.”

Talking about this, Gulshan Grover further said, “Some women officers were present there. I asked him if you could give me a one day Moroccan visa. I want to go there and I have an evening flight. On this he looked at me and said ‘I will not give you visa’. I asked him what happened?”

Sharing the anecdote, Gulshan Grover further said, “The lady officer told me, ‘You killed Shah Rukh Khan in the film. I do not like you.’ I explained to him that Shahrukh Khan is my friend, my brother. I did not hit him in real life and neither did he beat me. It was only in the movie. You can understand how much Moroccan girls love Bollywood, Hindi films and Shah Rukh Khan.”

Let us inform that Gulshan Grover did not take less effort to win the hearts of the audience as a villain. Talking about it, she said, “It has taken me a long time to create that brand for myself where people don’t recognize me when I am at an event. But don’t ignore me on screen. Gulshan Grover considered Amrish Puri, Pran, Amjad Khan and Ajit as his inspirations.