Gulshan Grover suddenly came back from Dubai after shooting a bold scene with Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff’s wife told the reason

Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff had told that Gulshan Grover was shooting for ‘Boom’ in Dubai, but he had returned to India for Bipasha’s film.

Actor Gulshan Grover has been seen playing a negative role in most of the films, but he was also seen in the lead role in a film. Gulshan Grover was seen in the lead role in the film Boom released in the year 2003. The film was produced by Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff. The film could not do anything amazing at the box office, but this film definitely gave an actress like Katrina Kaif to Bollywood.

‘Boom’ was Katrina Kaif’s debut movie. On the TV show ‘Jina Isi Ka Naam Hai’, Ayesha Shroff shared an anecdote related to the shooting. Ayesha Shroff had told, ‘It is very difficult to say this on camera even when you are on the other side. Everyone knows you are working in my film Boom. Very beautiful actress Katrina Kaif will be seen with you. I want to share an anecdote from my shooting in Dubai.

Ayesha Shroff further says, ‘A very hot scene was being filmed between Katrina Kaif and you. You had to come back to shoot for Jism with Bipasha. I can’t forget him at all when you were saying what will you do in the film because you were playing Bipasha’s husband. Whereas your character is very soft natured. You said that I have spent the last 20 years raping women on screen. How much we all laughed at that time.’

How did you get the first film: Gulshan Grover got the first film of his career, Ek Chance Se. During that time Gulshan Grover used to teach acting to Sanjay Dutt. Because the institute where he used to work, star kids were brought before the release. Here Sunil Dutt saw Gulshan Grover for the first time. Sunil Dutt had liked Gulshan as soon as he saw it. After this Gulshan Grover worked in the film Rocky, in which his acting was also highly appreciated.