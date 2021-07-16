Gulshan Kumar Son Bhushan Kumar TSeries Managing Director Rape Case Accusation by Girl in Mumbai | Rape case filed against Bhushan Kumar, 30 year old girl made serious allegations

Mumbai: A case of rape has been registered against Bhushan Kumar, the son of lyricist Gulshan Kumar and the managing director of T-series company. Bhushan Kumar is accused of raping a 30-year-old girl by luring her to work in a T-series project. The victim woman has made serious allegations against Bhushan Kumar. According to the allegations, Bhushan Kumar has tortured the woman from 2017 to August 2020 (3 years) in the name of getting work.

Threatened to make the video viral?

The woman alleged that she was tortured at three different places. The victim also alleged that accused Bhushan Kumar had threatened to make her pictures and videos viral. DN Nagar Police has registered a case against Bhushan Kumar. Bhushan is not only the Managing Director of T-series, but he has also been handling the production of many big films.

Has produced many superhit films

Apart from running a music company, Bhushan Kumar has also been a producer of many superhit films. In the year 2001, Bhushan Kumar produced the film Tum Bin. Since then, he has given many superhit films to the industry. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Aashiqui 2 (Aashiqui), Sanam Re, All is Well, Sarabjit, Badshaho (Sarabjit), Tumhari Sulu, Bharat (Bharat) And many films like Satyamev Jayate have been produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Bhushan is in discussion about personal life

Bhushan Kumar sometimes remains in the discussion about his personal life. On 13 February 2005, Bhushan married the famous actress Divya Khosla Kumar. Divya is often in discussion about her music videos and other projects. Many a times both of them have remained in the headlines for their personal life as well.

