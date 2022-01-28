gum-e-rozgar

After the farmers protesting on the road, now youths are eating sticks demanding jobs. The effect of elections is such that the advocates, who tell the relationship between the market and oil prices, consider their own good in keeping silence till the voting. It is the effect of the elections that the Railway Minister of the government, which turned a blind eye to the demonstrations, came in front of the media, speaking the language of agreement. The flag-bearing governments of the market start declaring electricity, water free of cost as soon as the elections come. It is alleged that if there were no assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, then the sons would have to sit on the border of Delhi till 2024 for the return of farming laws. At the time of state assembly elections, the slogan of one nation, one election is being given in the name of strength of democracy. Keeping these pictures in common, tries to understand the picture of the time to come. outspoken,

If you are sad

Where to save that heart is

Gham-e-ishq would not have happened

would have been employed

-Mirza Ghalib

In this column we talk through three scenes-

In the first scene there is an application in the court against the free-for-all declarations of political parties in the elections. In the petition filed in the court, it was said that these free-of-cost announcements weaken our democracy. The court asked the question as to why the names of only two political parties are mentioned in this petition, when all the parties declare free facilities in the elections.

In the midst of these concerns about the republic, on 26 January, scenes from Prayagraj start coming like they had once come from JNU and Jamia. The Uttar Pradesh police was breaking the doors of the rooms of the students living in the narrow streets of the hostel with sticks.

The youth were being beaten up by being thrown out of the hostels. Police officers were speaking on camera that each and every youth protesting has been identified and strict action will be taken against them. The Railway Board had already announced that the youth who are involved in the protest would be identified.

Arjun, who has been glorifying the heroism of violence and crime, has been crying bitterly in front of the cameras of the young journalists who have shared the memes of masculinity after watching Allu’s ‘Pushpa’. He is crying and saying that he has been preparing for the exam for three years, when will he get a job. We don’t have land to do farming or business. What else can we do other than try the job.

In Bihar, some students stopped the train on 26 January and started singing the national anthem in front of it. Some were making a fire and some were crying in front of the burning fire, everyone’s frustration is the same – the job. Just remember the scene of the twenty-sixth January a year ago. The government was not ready to communicate with the farmers.

The farmers took out a tractor parade, which turned into a ‘collage’ of violence and objectionable scenes, to raise their voices to the government. Even after that the government did not move forward for dialogue. Yes, at the end of the year the central government withdrew the agricultural laws. Then, it was said that if the elections to Uttar Pradesh and Punjab were not held, the government would certainly not withdraw this law.

In that case, the farmers might have to sit on the border of Delhi till 2024. Along with this, the only victory of the farmers’ movement so far is that the government has withdrawn the laws brought by it. The questions of farming and farming are still standing from where they started.

Under the third scene, the central government again raises the slogan of one nation, one election. The importance of simultaneous elections is told for a strong democracy.

Petition in court against free announcements of political parties, youth protesting and beating them for jobs, stagnation of agriculture-farming issue and slogan of one nation, one election. If we put these scenes together, we will see a picture whose modern art is ridiculed by saying that nothing is understood. Or else it will be called a modern poem of base-foot.

All this will be done because the government to the market are feeling stagnant on the economic front. Due to frequent elections, governments find it difficult to pursue their reformist agenda.

The government was successful in taking a difficult political decision like the abolition of Article 370. But, on economic issues like agricultural law, he was forced to take a step back. What the market had expected from this government regarding the reform of the economy, it is not being fulfilled.

The government has to take votes from this people, with their support the government has to be formed. All efforts to legitimize the relationship between the market and oil fell apart after the by-election results. Now the market and oil have no option but to wait for the results of Uttar Pradesh. One possible alternative is being seen in One Nation, One Election.

On the other hand, the new Railway Minister is shocked. The journey from officer to ministry was decided by choice. But, the journey from Mantralaya to Jan Mantralaya is not that easy because it is not difficult to reach there by choice of any one, it is impossible Ashwini Vaishnav ji. Many ministers, including Vaishnavas, got the chair as a punishment given to other ministers.

His predecessors were not even told the crime before the sentence. Crime is fixed when you have the ability to identify the problem and find its solution. You cannot become a force to strengthen democracy just by winning the election by yen-ken. You only aspire to change history, not move ahead by taking lessons from it. Today your flag bearers are also disappointed with you.

The end of the twentieth century is fresh in our minds. He was the only young man who marched forward with the badge of liberalism on the shoulders of his white dress. They felt that the road to their liberation would pass through the highway of liberalisation.

Monthly salary was converted into an annual package. The army of a new country formed by privatization was the same youth who were looking at the jobs of ten to five with contempt. This army brightened the market by painting the middle class. The EMI generation happily climbed the ladder of privatization.

By the end of the second decade of the twenty-first century, that army of youth has been battered today. All statistics show that wealth and development have been confined to a very limited number of people. The youth who came down from the sky of the market is eating sticks on the road.

Railways was the largest job creating board. He also kept the exam on hold for three years. Even if the examination was held after so much wait, there are allegations of wrongdoing in it. No one has the answer to the question of what we should do.

Today the people of the whole country are passing through a period of deep crisis. The twentieth century was the century of dreaming. But in the early stages, the 21st century is turning out to be a dream breaker. There is a deep question on where the path of salvation will come from in this crisis period.

Will democracy bring us out of this crisis? Or will democracy be tied up by moving towards one nation one election through populist promises? Even this columnist does not have the answers to the many questions that are arising in the midst of slogans of ‘one country’ everywhere.

The post Gham-e-Rozgar appeared first on Jansatta.

#gumerozgar