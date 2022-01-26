Gum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein fame sai aka ayesha shockingly flaunts baby bump after divorce with husband virat know who is baby father

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The television serial ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’ is in the news these days due to the divorce of Sai and Virat. There is a lot of uneasiness among the fans due to the divorce of this couple. But in the meantime some surprising pictures have come to the fore. Sai’s big baby bump is being seen in these pictures.

Talking about the first TV serial, Sai is ready to go through every limit and fight against every situation to save Virat. In such a situation, Sai has decided to get divorced only to save Virat from slander. But in the meantime, by sharing her latest pictures on social media, Sai i.e. actress Ayesha Singh has increased the beats of the fans regarding the show.

In these pictures, Sai is seen pregnant and is seen flaunting her baby bump. In these pictures you can see that Sai is also wearing a mangalsutra around her neck, so the question is, when Sai will divorce Virat, how did she become pregnant and why is she wearing a mangalsutra?

After seeing this style of Sai, the discussion among the fans of the show has intensified. Somebody is speculating that leap will be shown in the show, then Ko is talking only on the best twist coming in the show. It is believed that there will be a twist in the show and Virat and Sai will be reunited and the father of this child will also become Virat.

Although some people are discussing that how everything can be cured so soon and how can Sai become a mother so soon. Some people believe that Saiee is having fun with her fans. Well, posing beautiful in a yellow suit, everyone likes to see Sai stop for a while.