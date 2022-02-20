Gun crimes grab most media attention, while gun use in self-defense gets merely a fraction: experts



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Used by Americans all over the country Legal guns for self-defense And crimes fail, but reports often fly off the radar, and most people don’t know how often guns are used in self-defense.

“The safest course of action is to have a gun when people themselves face a criminal,” said Dr. John Lott, an economist and president. Crime Prevention Research Center , Says Gadget Clock Digital. He specifically pointed to women who “behave passively” and “are about 2.4 times more likely to be seriously injured than a woman who has a gun for self-defense.”

With crime skyrocketing in major cities since 2020, examples of women using guns to protect themselves and stop crime have been seen repeatedly.

Here are 10 times the legal gun owners have recently committed crimes in life-threatening situations

“Thank God I had a gun, or I’d probably die right now,” a Chicago woman with a secret carrying permit He said he was approached by two carjackers outside a bank in October.

“Thank God I had a gun, otherwise I would have died right now.” – Chicago crime victim

In New Orleans last week, a mother and an Air Force veteran pulled a gun on a man who tried to get into his car while sitting in his car. Trapped in a traffic jam with her 2-year-old son . He was not forced to fire the weapon and the suspect left.

‘Dramatic Undercount’

Lott said that in a typical year, the media reported about 2,000 defensive gun use stories, but he added that “this is a dramatic undercount, because most successful self-defense cases do not make the news.”

Studies show that hidden handgun permits increased during the epidemic, a record increase year after year.

Lott said an average of 18 national surveys use about 2 million defensive guns each year.

Heritage Foundation, Which has launched a database tracking The frequency with which guns are used in self-defense, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has found in various studies that “Americans use their firearms defensively 500,000 to 3 million times a year.”

“The reality is, I think this number comes as a shock to a lot of people,” Amy Sawyer, a legal fellow at the Miss Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation, told Gadget Clock Digital in a phone interview.

The affidavit noted that even “two extrajudicial studies” that have found fewer examples of guns being used in self-defense still report that guns are being used “several thousand times each year.”

Lot said that people do not use guns in self-defense to excessively kill or injure a criminal.

12 major dam-controlled cities historically break homicide record following bloody 2020

Ninety-five percent of defensive rifles use guns, and less than 1% of attackers are killed or injured. But most news stories only report where the attacker is killed and branding is ignored. It’s more of a news story than a show-off and a criminal escape without committing a crime, but from a policy point of view, we are both careful, “he said.

“Most news outlets only report incidents where attackers are killed and branding is ignored.” – Dr. John Lott, Crime Prevention Research Center

Last year, at least 16 major cities had record homicide rates, while parts of California were plagued by looting and looting, and cities such as Philadelphia And Chicago I saw wonderful spikes in car jacking.

In 2021, at least 16 cities witnessed record-breaking homicides

As crime increased, city dwellers feared they would have to defend themselves.

In Beverly Hills, California, for example, a gun shop owner told Gadget Clock Digital earlier this year that sales for him have increased recently because residents are looking for last-ditch efforts to protect despite the city’s long record of supporting liberal policies and gun control.

Secret permission wave

This is a trend that has been sweeping the country since 2020. The number of secret handgun permits increased to 21.52 million in 2020, an increase of 48% from 2016 and 10.5% over the same period last year. Research conducted by Crime Prevention Research Center Released in October.

Lott said that last year, “women accounted for 28.3% of permit holders in 14 states providing data by gender.” Although black Americans are allowed to carry secrets, their growth is 135.7% faster than their white counterparts.

According to Lot, “those who benefit the most from owning a gun are also the most victims of violent crime – poor blacks who live in high crime urban areas.”

“People who benefit the most from owning a gun are also the most vulnerable to violent crime – poor blacks who live in high-crime urban areas.” – Dr. John Lott, Crime Prevention Research Center

Political activists have made similar comments on the Maze Tour, saying in 2020 that he believes “more black people would survive if they were armed.”

“So when I hear ‘unarmed black people’, I’m sorry,” he told Business Insider Weekly, “because that shouldn’t be the case.”

Black la residents lack gun access, such as crowds to buy firearms in the wake of rich crime: activists

But activists, researchers and Democratic leaders argue that more guns bring more crime.

Researchers at Boston University examined all 50 states between 1981 and 2010 and found a “strong correlation” between gun ownership and gun killings.

“This study is by far the most powerful to document the high level of gun ownership and the unequal number of deaths caused by firearms-related killings,” said Michael Siegel, a professor of community health sciences at Boston University in 2013.

Meanwhile, gun control groups, such as the Education Fund to Stop Gun Violence, argue that “laws permitting the carrying of concealed secrets are associated with an 8.6% higher firearm killing rate and a 13-15% higher violent crime rate.” ‘May issue’ rate compared to the state ”

‘Enough is enough’

President Biden met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams earlier this month and worked out a plan to stop the flow of guns into the city. Law enforcement And increase funding for community policing. A part of the plan was also included Of the judiciary Instruct every U.S. Attorney’s Office nationwide to “increase the resources devoted to district-specific violent crime strategies.”

Before the Biden, NYC tour, the strategy to stop the flow of guns strengthens law enforcement

“Every day in this country, 316 people are shot, 106 are killed. And six NYPD officers have been gunned down, just this year – in my northern city, Philadelphia; and in my many small towns, Wilmington, Delaware; and Washington, DC Biden in New York on February 3 .

“That’s enough. Enough is enough,” he continued.

To Lott, what most people miss in emphasizing gun crime is that “guns have nothing to do with more than 92% of violent crimes.”

“The data shows that violent crime reported to the police increased by 5% between 2019 and 2020. You cannot blame that increase on guns because gun crime actually decreased by 27%,” he said.

“The bottom line is that if you want to reduce gun crime, you usually do the same things you do to reduce violent crime, and that makes it risky for criminals to commit crimes.”

Gadget Clock’ Andrew Mark Miller and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.