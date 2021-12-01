Gun Used in Michigan School Shooting Was Purchased by Suspect’s Father
The suspect’s father bought the semiautomatic gun used in the Michigan High School shooting on Nov. 26, four days before Tuesday’s shooting.
Authorities did not release the suspect because he was not charged as an adult. The boy’s parents did not allow him to speak to the police.
The gun was a 9-millimeter Sig Saw pistol and contained seven bullets left when the suspect was arrested, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told a news conference Tuesday night.
The sheriff said the gun contained 15 rounds of magazines. Law enforcement officers found two, but the father believed after buying three.
Sheriff Bouchard said officers did not know if there were other firearms in the suspect’s home, which was part of an investigation.
He confirmed that photos of the gun posted by the suspect on social media appeared to be those of the gun used in the shooting.
