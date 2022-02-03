Gun violence: Biden visiting NYC to discuss crime with Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD



NEW YORK (WABC) — President Joe Biden will visit New York City on Thursday to discuss combating gun crime with Mayor Eric Adams, a meeting that follows the recent fatal shooting of two city police officers.

The White House said Biden planned during the Feb. 3 meeting to discuss his administration’s “comprehensive strategy” to combat gun crime, including increased funding for cities and states to hire more police officers and pay for community violence prevention and intervention programs.

The strategy also includes beefing up federal law enforcement efforts against gun traffickers, the White House said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland will also join the president for the visit. Their first stop will be One Police Plaza and then they will head to Queens to talk to community activists who are trying to stop the violence in the streets.

“Last year the president announced repackages of executive actions that he was able to take, and they were an initial set of actions, he did this back in April, it was a comprehensive gun crime reduction strategy and also steps to promote safe storage of firearms, the comprehension plan included giving cities historic funding through the American Rescue Plan, which is the first piece of legislation that the president signed and it was to put more cops on the beat but also support community violence prevention programs and also create these initiatives, those after-school initiatives that create economic opportunities — dealing with the root causes of gun crime,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden spoke with Adams by telephone last week to offer his condolences over the shooting of two New York Police Department officers.

Officer Jason Rivera, 22, died the night of the shooting. His partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, was removed from life support four days after the officers were fatally wounded after they were called to a Harlem apartment by a woman who said she needed help with her adult son.

Biden’s visit comes the day after thousands gathered to bid a final farewell for Mora’s funeral on Wednesday.

So far, six NYPD officers have been shot this year, including an off-duty officer who was shot in Queens Tuesday night.

In anticipation of Biden’s visit, Adams said: “I look forward to welcoming President Biden to New York City next week and sitting down to discuss how we can work collaboratively to end the scourge of gun violence we are seeing on New York City streets.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president told Adams, who has held office for less than a month, that he is committed to being a strong federal partner for New York City and other jurisdictions that have been struggling with increased gun crime during the past two years.

Just days after the two officers were shot, Adams announced a plan to stem gun violence that includes stepping up efforts to seize illegal guns.

The mayor also wants the police department to use facial recognition and other technology to identify people carrying weapons, expand cash rewards for tipsters who share information on gun-related crimes and for the city to help businesses pay to install surveillance cameras.

