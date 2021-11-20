Gunfire at Atlanta Airport Was ‘Accidental Discharge,’ Officials Say
The shooting happened Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to an “accidental discharge” of a gun, officials said, but this caused vacation passengers to flee and find cover because some believed there was a gunman inside one of the terminals.
That’s what the airport said on Twitter Passengers or staff were not at gunpoint or in danger, And no one was injured. At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, there was an “accidental discharge” in the airport’s security screening area, the airport said.
Authorities gave “all clear” and resumed normal operations about two hours later. The airport said.
The panic erupted during one of the busiest times of the year for air travel, when millions of people were expected to fly for Thanksgiving. The Transportation Safety Administration said Wednesday that this Thanksgiving flight was expected to reach epidemic levels.
Officials did not say how many were shot or who was responsible. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the weapons discharge, said Sergeant Atlanta Police Department spokesman Jarius Dogarty.
The Federal Aviation Administration said all departure flights at the airport were grounded for 35 minutes.
Some travelers Shared on social media They had to exit their departure flight for re-screening. Video It also showed that those who had to get off the plane had to wait on the tarmac while waiting for more information.
The airport was visible in a moment of confusion Descending into chaos. Images posted on social media show part of the airport empty, With a stray suitcase, A spilled drink and a fallen car.
Outside the airport, People gathered at the place of departure, Blocking some traffic The traveler was waiting for the answer.
Mark Hager, Associate Professor at Arizona State University, Tweeted That airport was in the “store” because he went into it.
Adriana Loya, a reporter for 12 News in Arizona, Said on Twitter No one knew where to go. Airport staff were telling passengers that Terminal T was “an active shooter” by baggage claims, she said.
“There was a commotion just outside the Delta terminal,” said another eyewitness, Matthew Schwartz. Tweeted“I heard shots and then people were running. I helped a woman get up.
Another traveler, Amelia Swaggart, was on her way to Atlanta The tweet said When she got off her flight, she “immediately heard screams.”
“Everyone was running through the terminal and we’re on the asphalt road now,” she said.
