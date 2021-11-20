Gunfire at Atlanta Airport Was ‘Accidental Discharge,’ Officials Say

The shooting happened Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to an “accidental discharge” of a gun, officials said, but this caused vacation passengers to flee and find cover because some believed there was a gunman inside one of the terminals.

That’s what the airport said on Twitter Passengers or staff were not at gunpoint or in danger, And no one was injured. At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, there was an “accidental discharge” in the airport’s security screening area, the airport said.

Authorities gave “all clear” and resumed normal operations about two hours later. The airport said.

The panic erupted during one of the busiest times of the year for air travel, when millions of people were expected to fly for Thanksgiving. The Transportation Safety Administration said Wednesday that this Thanksgiving flight was expected to reach epidemic levels.

Officials did not say how many were shot or who was responsible. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the weapons discharge, said Sergeant Atlanta Police Department spokesman Jarius Dogarty.