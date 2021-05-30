Gunfire erupts at Boosie Badazz’ music video shoot leaving one person in critical condition

Gunfire erupted out on the set of rapper Boosie Badazz’ music video shoot in Huntsville, Alabama on Saturday, Could 29, leaving one person in critical condition.

Huntsville Police responded to a report of pictures fired at round 4:30PM, however no suspect is in custody and no motive is presently identified, per TMZ.

Although the rapper — actual title Terrence Hatch — was not harmed, the incident comes simply six months after he sustained a gunshot harm after being shot in the leg in Dallas, Texas.

A video of the incident posted to a Twitter account known as Rap Updates TV, exhibits a crowd of fifty to 100 individuals dispersing after one shot was sounded.

Within the 16-second clip, the rapper (pictured in a white T-shirt) was seen standing amongst a bunch of people that had been wielding assault rifles.

Shortly after the lyric: ‘Maintain up, I open hearth on him,’ was sounded, one single shot rang out, although it doesn’t seem the gentleman subsequent to Boosie fired his weapon.

The sufferer of the incident was stated to be a male in his twenties who police discovered sprawled out on the bottom with a wound upon arriving to the scene. He was then transported to an area hospital.

When Huntsville Police tried to query these at the shoot, nearly all of these current remained silent on the matter.

Presently Boosie is just not suspected of getting any involvement in the taking pictures, however the incident comes simply months after he himself was caught up in crossfire.

Boosie stopped at a efficiency venue in Dallas on November 14 to pay tribute to his buddy and collaborator Mo3 who was gunned down on Interstate 35E in the town, days prior.

After the looks, the rapper made his approach to an area strip mall known as Massive T’s Plaza, at which level somebody opened hearth on his sprinter van, putting him in the leg.

The suspects fled and the rapper and his crew made their approach to a hospital the place he was handled for the wound. He hung out in a wheelchair afterward and solely lately begun strolling.

Giving an replace on his November harm in a Could 26, VladTV interview Boosie stated that he is not ‘100%,’ however he is ‘strolling.’

‘I am strolling. I am performing now. It ain’t 100%. I feel I obtained on it too early. It’d gotta return in it, however I ain’t obtained time. I am alleged to be d**n close to nearly tryna run but. I ain’t operating but. My leg..it looks as if my rattling factor protruding. Like you’ll be able to hear it,’ he shared.

There was stated to be no connection between Mo3’s killing and the Boosie incident, and two suspects by the names of Kewon Dontrell White and Devin Maurice Brown had been indicted on expenses of homicide.