NAIROBI, Kenya — Gunfire erupted throughout the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Sunday as safety forces loyal to the president clashed with models that appeared to have sided together with his rivals, stoking fears that Somalia’s simmering political disaster is spilling over into violence.

The combating, a few of the worst in the Somali capital for years, adopted months of tense talks between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and opponents who accuse him of constructing an unconstitutional energy seize.

The talks collapsed after Mr. Mohamed failed to carry presidential and parliamentary elections by February, as scheduled, after which two months later signed a legislation extending his time period in workplace by two years. His actions have drawn criticism from america and different Western allies.

The strikes successfully ended United Nations-mediated negotiations backed by america and added gas to an already flamable political scenario.