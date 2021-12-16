Gunfire outside deli in Corona, Queens leaves two wounded
CORONA, Queens (WABC) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in front of a deli in Queens.
———-
It happened after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on 57th Avenue in Corona.
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and backside.
A 37-year-old was hit in both legs.
Both victims are believed to have been involved in a dispute before the shooting.
They were taken by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital and are expected to survive.
There have been no arrests.
ALSO READ | Woman grabbed from behind and attacked on New York City subway platform
———-
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#Gunfire #deli #Corona #Queens #leaves #wounded
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.