Gunfire outside deli in Corona, Queens leaves two wounded

13 seconds ago
CORONA, Queens (WABC) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in front of a deli in Queens.

It happened after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on 57th Avenue in Corona.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and backside.

A 37-year-old was hit in both legs.

Both victims are believed to have been involved in a dispute before the shooting.

They were taken by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital and are expected to survive.

There have been no arrests.

