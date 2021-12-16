Gunfire outside deli in Corona, Queens leaves two wounded



CORONA, Queens (WABC) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in front of a deli in Queens.

It happened after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on 57th Avenue in Corona.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and backside.

A 37-year-old was hit in both legs.

Both victims are believed to have been involved in a dispute before the shooting.

They were taken by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital and are expected to survive.

There have been no arrests.

