Gunjan Saxena a Kargil girl: Gunjan Saxena and Srividya Rajan: the first female pilot to go to the battlefield

There have been many wars between India and Pakistan, each time losing to Pakistan, but even then Pakistan is trying to defeat India through proxy war. Pakistan had waged a similar proxy war in 1999, known as the Kargil War. India had defeated Pakistan in this war too. The war has many records of its own, many heroic tales, one of which is the story of ‘Kargil Girl’, Gunjan Saxena and Srividya Rajan. The two were the first Indian women pilots to go to the battlefield and become part of an air force rescue operation.

In this war, the armies of India and Pakistan were facing each other. There was constant firing on both sides. The Indian Air Force was constantly assisting the troops and also facing the Pakistani army. There was a time during the war when the air force needed more pilots to bring back its wounded soldiers trapped in the Batalik and Dras valleys of Kargil. Most of his male pilots were already on duty. In such a situation, the Air Force sent its female pilots to help.



Srividava made his first flight on the battlefield

A film released last year claimed that Gunjan Saxena was flying on the battlefield for the first time. However, both Gunjan Saxena and Srividva denied this. According to the IAF, the two women were stationed together in Udhampur and Srividya was the first female officer to be sent along with male officers when the Kargil war broke out. Two days later, Gunjan Saxena approached him. Gunjan Saxena is known for his bravery in this war.

Also read: These are the 10 tallest statues in the world, find out where is the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel



Learn about Gunjan Saxena

Gunjan Saxena was born into a family in Lucknow where everyone was in the army. His father and brother were serving in the Indian Army. Gunjan had joined the Flying Club when she was studying at Hansraj College, Delhi University. Initially it was a vocational course for him. That’s when they learned that for the first time, women were being recruited into the Indian Air Force. He made his place in the Indian Air Force by passing SSB. In 1994, she became part of the first batch of female pilot trainees of the Indian Air Force. In this batch, Srividya and 23 other girls were training with Gunjan. When the Kargil war broke out, the army needed more pilots to provide medicine, food and necessary assistance to its wounded soldiers. At that time, for the first time, it was decided to send Gunjan and his colleague Shri Vidya to the battlefield. Gunjan was only 25 at the time. He had to help his comrades escape the Pakistani army’s firing and airstrikes.

The two flew a leopard helicopter on the battlefield

In this battle, both Gunjan and Srividya flew from their respective Cheetah helicopters and saved themselves from attack by the Pakistani army and helped their military allies. They took medicine and food to Dras and Batalik valleys. She also brought back her wounded soldiers. One of the tasks of the two women pilots was to review the situation in the Pakistani military. For which he often flew very close to the Line of Control. Once while Gunjan was taking off, Pakistani troops fired missiles at her helicopter. Gunjan’s helicopter briefly escaped the attack. Gunjan’s soul did not break even after escaping from the trap of death. Gunjan helped many soldiers during the war. She also carried a rifle and a small gun so that she would be fully prepared if she faced an enemy.

Also read: Indian Queens: Here are 5 Indian heroines who made significant sacrifices for the country’s independence



Honored with Shaurya Chakra

Gunjan Saxena was honored with the Chakra of Valor in the Kargil War. This award is given to those who are brave and selfless without directly fighting the enemy. Gunjan was the first woman to receive this award. In the war, Gunjan and Srividya may not have flown fighter jets, but they proved that they can defend the country if given the opportunity to women by facing enemy attacks on the battlefield and fulfilling their objectives.

Both had short but brilliant careers

Until then, women were not given permanent commissions in the Indian Army. As a result, Gunjan and Srividya’s 7-year career as commissioned officers came to an end. However, now women pilots get a permanent commission. Today, there are many women pilots in the Indian Air Force’s Fighting Squadron. The two Kargil girls may not have had the opportunity to fly fighter jets, but they did open the way for women who want to serve the country shoulder to shoulder with men.