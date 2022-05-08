Gunman in Philadelphia opens fire on victim in broad daylight ambush, video shows



Authorities say a man in a broad daylight attack in Philadelphia last week ran to a victim with two semi-automatic handguns and fired bullets.

Philadelphia police said, e. The shootings took place just before noon on Thursday in the 1800 block of Clementine Street.

Police surveillance video has revealed that the male victim was shown standing at the corner of Clementine Street and Kensington Avenue when an unidentified suspect wearing a hoodie and mask dashed across the street.

The suspect was seen holding two semi-automatic handguns, one of which contained an enlarged magazine, according to authorities. He also fired from a handgun, hitting the victim more than once.

He was treated at Temple Hospital, where his condition is critical, police said.

Police described the suspect as a thin black man. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with designs on both arms above and below the chest, black pants and white sole with black or dark blue “New Balance” sneakers.

As of May 1, there were 1,308 shootings across the city from year to date, an increase of 5.48% over reports of 1,240 shootings in the same period last year, according to Philadelphia Police.

According to police statistics, the number of shootings with 694 victims so far this year has also increased by 3.74% compared to 669 reported in the same period in 2021.