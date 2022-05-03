Gunman opens fire on busy NYC street, striking boy: video



A young gunman opened fire on a busy Bronx street over the weekend – striking a 17-year-old boy, new video shows.

The suspect – shown walking with a female who also appears to be a teen – pulled out a handgun and let off multiple rounds as he crossed Grant Avenue at the East 169th Street intersection in Claremont Village at 6 p.m. Sunday, according to cops and the clip released late Monday.

The teen victim was struck in his left shoulder and taken to BronxCare Health System, where he was listed in stable condition, cops said.

It wasn’t clear who the shooter’s target was. DCPI

A person walking by with a red backpack as the shooting happened appeared unfazed by the incident. DCPI

It was not immediately clear whether he was the intended target, because a lot of people were on the street, according to police.

Just as the suspect opened fire, a person wearing a dark-colored jacket and carrying a red bag crossed the street, and appeared not to flinch, the clip shows.

The alleged shooter and his female accomplice then ran off, the footage shows.

The teen was one of eight people shot across the city in seven separate incidents Sunday, according to police.

The pair ran off after the shooting. DCPI

A day later, the NYPD began deploying more night patrols to help stem gun crime – part of the first phase of Mayor Eric Adams’ summer-violence-prevention plan.

The additional patrols are meant to boost the department’s law-enforcement coverage between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., when “nearly half our shootings are happening,” NYPD Chief of Department Ken Corey said last week.