The gunman who killed his three daughters and another at a church in Northern California was in the United States illegally and was not handed over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after his previous arrest because of California’s “sanctuary state” law. Cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, authorities said Friday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said David Fidel Mora-Rogas was in the country illegally and was arrested Feb. 23 for driving under the influence, assaulting an officer and medical staff.

The ICE has issued a detainee – a request to detain the suspect until the agency can transfer him into custody and deport him. However, due to California’s “sanctuary state” law, authorities say they were prevented from contacting ICE regarding his detention or his release, and he was released on $ 15,000 bond.

This week, authorities said Mora was overseeing a visit to the Church of Sacramento with her daughter, 9, 10 and 13, and an adult chaperone, before turning the gun on herself. He was free for five days.

Mora has been living in a mental health hold at the church since April last year, where he threatened to injure himself and his wife. He was also banned from owning a gun under a regulatory order, but was equipped with an unregistered, home-made semiautomatic.

The ICE did not respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital, but the agency told the Associated Press that Mora, a Mexican national, had expired his visa and was therefore in the country illegally. She arrived in the United States legally in 2018.

The lawsuit could lead to further scrutiny of “sanctuary” laws in cities and states across the country. Defendants of such laws, which limit cooperation with immigration law enforcement, claim that they otherwise encourage illegal immigrants to cooperate with law enforcement. Critics of the law question whether the benefits outweigh the risks and consequences of releasing illegal immigrants who could otherwise be deported on the streets.

Sheriff Scott Jones said in a statement, “This unspeakable tragedy highlights the true value of sanctuary policies, whether undesirable or not, that prevent law enforcement from protecting its citizens.” Jones is running in Congress as a Republican.

The Biden administration has significantly narrowed the ICE’s priorities for arrest and deportation, to just three categories: recent border crossings, national security threats and “passed criminals.”

A spokesman for the ICE recently confirmed to Gadget Clock that it issues detainees for immigrants who suspect they are “removable non-citizens” – meaning those who fit into these three categories. This would suggest that the agency believes that Mora aligns with those priorities.

