Gunman wounds 13 in downtown Austin and escapes; probe launched



The capturing in Texas began simply earlier than 1.30 am (midday in India) alongside sixth Avenue, a preferred leisure district in Austin full of bars and eating places

Austin, Texas: Somebody opened fireplace in a busy leisure district in downtown Austin early Saturday, wounding 13 individuals, together with two critically, earlier than getting away, authorities stated.

Investigators have been trying into what sparked the capturing and weren’t capable of get an in depth description of the shooter, however they imagine it was a person, Police Chief Joseph Chacon stated at a 4 am (native time) information convention. He stated investigators have been analyzing surveillance video and different proof, and he requested anybody with details about the capturing to contact the police.

The gunfire erupted simply earlier than 1.30 am (native time) alongside sixth Avenue, a preferred space full of bars and eating places. On the time, the road was barricaded to maintain out automobile visitors, Chacon stated.

Eleven of the wounded have been taken to 1 native hospital and the opposite two have been taken to different hospitals, the chief stated.

“Our officers responded in a short time,” the interim chief stated. “They have been capable of instantly start life-saving measures for a lot of of those sufferers, together with functions of tourniquets; functions of chest seals.”

Some officers drove sufferers to the hospital due to how chaotic it was on the capturing scene, the place it was onerous to include the group and get ambulances to the wounded, Chacon stated.