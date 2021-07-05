Gunmen Kidnapped 140 School Students In Nigeria

New Delhi. A group of gunmen on Monday abducted 140 students from a boarding school in northwestern Nigeria. The school official has confirmed this.

It is worth noting that here armed attackers often attack villages. Along with this they also loot. Earlier they used to kidnap animals for ransom. From the beginning of this year they have started targeting schools and colleges.

Search continues for students

According to the report, the attackers attacked Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State on Monday morning. During this, there was firing in the premises. According to media reports, a teacher of the school, Emmanuel Paul, said that the kidnappers took away 140 students from here. Only 25 students could participate. There is no information about where they took these students. Police are currently looking for the kidnappers and the students.

Police team was sent to search

Kaduna State Police spokesman Mohammad Jalige gave information about the attack. However, he could not give any clarity on the number of students kidnapped. He said that a team of Tactical Police has been sent to investigate. The rescue operation is still on. According to the police, they have rescued 26 people, including a female teacher, from the kidnappers.