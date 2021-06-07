Guntur Recruitment 2021 for Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Posts, Download Notice @guntur.ap.gov.in
Authorities of Andhra Pradesh Well being, Medical and Household Welfare Division is hiring 31 Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Posts on outsourcing foundation underneath DR. YSR Aarogya Sri Well being Care Belief in Guntur District. Particulars Right here
Guntur District Recruitment 2021
Guntur Recruitment 2021: Authorities of Andhra Pradesh Well being, Medical and Household Welfare Division has printed a notification for recruitment of Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Posts on outsourcing foundation underneath DR. YSR Aarogya Sri Well being Care Belief in Guntur District on guntur.ap.gov.in. Eligible and candidates can apply for Guntur District Recruitment 2021 on or earlier than 09 June 2021.
Essential Dates
Final Date of Software – 09 June 2021
Guntur Emptiness Particulars
Aarogya Mithra – 27 Posts
Team Leader – 04 Posts
Eligibility Standards for Guntur Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Posts
Academic Qualification:
- Aarogya Mithra – B.Sc Nursing, M.SC Nursing, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, Pharma D, B.Sc Medical Lab Expertise with good tutorial document.
- Team Leader – B.Sc Nursing, M.SC Nursing, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, Pharma D, B.Sc Medical Lab Expertise with good tutorial document.Minimal 2 years of full-time expertise in hospital service
Wage:
Aarogya Mithra – Rs. 12,000
Team Leader – Rs. 15,000
Tips on how to Apply for Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can apply for the posts within the prescribed format and submit the applying with all paperwork to “Aarogyasri District Coordinator Workplace, Guntur: A/26, Sort-4, R&B Quarters, Beside DMHO Workplace, Collector Bunglow Highway, Guntur-522004” newest by 09 June 2021.
Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Notification Download
Aarogya Mithra and Team Leader Software Download
