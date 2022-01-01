Gupkar protests over assembly seats, three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir under house arrest

Three former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir have been placed under house arrest to stop the protest against the proposal of the Delimitation Commission. It includes the names of Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

The Gupkar alliance was going to protest on Saturday against the assembly seats to be formed under the new delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir. However, even before this march, the police have placed their leaders under house arrest.

Three former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir have been placed under house arrest to stop the proposed protest against the Delimitation Commission. The High Security Zone in Srinagar, Gupkar Road, where Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are staying, has been sealed. Trucks have been parked outside the homes of these leaders by the police. No one is being allowed to enter or exit from there.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted a photo showing how his house, the house of his father and sisters have been cordoned off and security trucks have been deployed outside the gate. He said- “The police have also closed the inner gate connecting my father’s house with my sister’s house. Yet our leaders have the guts to tell the world that India is the largest democracy.

In some places, supporters of National Conference and People’s Democratic Party have also protested demanding restoration of special status. Party supporters including former MLAs also raised slogans against the detention and delimitation of the leaders. They tried to march towards Gupkar Road, but were stopped by the police.

The Gupkar coalition led by Farooq Abdullah had announced its opposition to the proposal of the Delimitation Commission to create six new assembly seats in the Jammu division. Whereas only one seat is proposed in the Kashmir Valley. The Gupkar coalition is opposing this.

The Gupkar alliance has been calling this proposal wrong. He has alleged that the proposed seat is against adult suffrage of one person-one vote. At the same time, the commission says that apart from population, other aspects like administrative units, area and proximity to the border have also been taken into account in the allocation of seats.