Gurmeet Chaudhary and debina have to pay 60 thousand rupees for covid test in london

Gurmeet Debina discovered it very costly to go to London throughout Corona. Throughout this, he had to pay 60 thousand rupees for the Kovid test.

The rising Kovid figures in the third wave of Corona have as soon as once more compelled everybody to sit in their properties. Though some celebs are nonetheless having fun with the international journey. In lots of circumstances, these journeys are proving to be very costly for these celebs. One such couple is actress Debina Banerjee and actor Gurmeet Choudhary. Gurmeet and Debina, who turned standard from home to home as Raat-Sita on the small display screen, had to spend an enormous quantity to get the Kovid test completed.

Video made concerning the journey: Gurmeet Chaudhary and his spouse Debina Banerjee have not too long ago returned to India from London and after that they have launched their first video. On this video that surfaced, you’ll be able to see that Debina is speaking about this journey of hers, together with she can be seen speaking concerning the third wave of the pandemic spreading the world over.

Corona test of 60 thousand: Essentially the most stunning factor in me was that Debina and Gurmeet advised that whereas going to London and getting back from there, they’d to pay 60 thousand rupees in the title of corona test. Everyone seems to be trying fairly shocked to learn about this large quantity for the test.

Required corona test for journey: Social media customers are giving one to one response on this. Within the video, Debina advised that the administration there may be very strict for the passengers coming from London to India. Debina says that she and Gurmeet first bought the Kovid test completed in London for 15-15 i.e. 30 thousand rupees.

Corona test completed twice: Together with this, you’ll be able to see in this video that Gurmeet additional explains that he bought two assessments of 30 thousand completed on the time of leaving and then landed in London. After this, when the couple left London to come again to India, they once more gave 30 thousand rupees in the title of two corona assessments. On this method, he gave 60 thousand rupees solely in the title of corona test.

Social media customers are expressing a variety of shock on this test invoice of theirs, together with some social media customers are additionally seen taking a pinch of the worth of this invoice. Allow us to let you know that the couple has advised extra issues about corona testing in London.

That is how corona test occurs: Dobina advised how the corona test is completed in London. Debina advised that on the airport there, first put the stick in the mouth and after that put the identical stick in the nostril as nicely. Throughout this, the couple was additionally seen having some enjoyable.

Debina additional advised that when he got here to Mumbai airport, he noticed that there are about 35 testing cubicles and there was a a lot better association. Cannot exit of primary gate in Mumbai with out adverse report.