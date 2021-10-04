Gurmeet Chaudhary Debina Bonerjee: Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonerjee remarried in Bengali: Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina got married for the third time? Both were seen performing Bengali rituals.

It seems that Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonerjee are married once again. Like Bengali rituals, he has also posted wedding photos on social media. Please tell that Gurmeet and Debina are married for the third time.

These wedding photos of Gurmeet and Debina from Bengali customs are currently well discussed on social media. Debina looks great as a bride and Gurmeet also looks amazing. While sharing these wedding photos, Gurmeet tagged and wrote Debina – finally. In these pictures, both of them are seen performing various wedding rituals.





Debina has also shared some beautiful photos of her wedding on social media. It shows Debina Gurmeet eating something.



Please tell that Debina and Gurmeet had run away and got married earlier. The couple married in 2006, something family members did not know about. Gurmeet had posted some photos of his wedding on social media. Gurmeet wrote in the caption with the collage of those wedding photos, ‘When Debina and I ran for the wedding in‘ companion ’(film) style.

Debina and Gurmeet were remarried in 2011 and the marriage was registered in the presence of family members. After the wedding, a reception was held, which was attended by some close friends, in addition to family members. However, the marriage ceremony also took place at home.

Gurmeet had said about his marriage, ‘Every parent wants their daughter to marry a boy who earns a lot. But when I got married, I was nothing. I had no house, no car, no money. I had Debina and her support nearby. Debina believed in me that one day I would become something.

The two met in 2005 during the reality hunt show ‘Mr and Mrs Bollywood’. Apart from ‘Ramayana’, Gurmeet and Debina also appeared in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 6’.