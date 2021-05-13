Gurmeet Chaudhary, Ravi Dubey, Nakuul Mehta – here is a look at TV actors who have turned COVID-19 warriors





India is going via its hardest part in years. The large scale of pandemic has led to a collapse of India’s healthcare system and docs are on the verge of bodily and psychological breakdown. As households desperately hunt down medical assist for COVID-19 sufferers everywhere in the nation, these TV actors, who are family names and share immense fan following, have determined to place their affect to higher use and are devoted to do their bit for the nation. Try which of them of your favorite TV stars is spearheading the Covid-19 trigger. Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: The camaraderie between Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya and different contributors promise to be a deal with for followers

Gurmeet Chaudhary

The hunk who is liked for being the onscreen Lord Ram, is doing his greatest to assist folks on this disaster. The actor has travelled to cities like Patna, Lucknow, Dehradun and of late, Nagpur to see the necessities of COVID-19 hospitals. He, together with a crew, is trying into necessities for Remdesivir, Oxygen beds, ventilators and so forth. Gurmeet Chaudhary plans to construct two hospitals in Patna and Lucknow for the frequent man. He says Sonu Sood is his inspiration. Additionally Learn – It’s AWKWARD! 5 photos of Rahul Vaidya, Divya Agarwal and others that may cheer you up in lower than 2 secs

Ravi Dubey

The Jamai Raja actor is supporting the Discover A Mattress initiative, which is to assist the frequent man find a mattress for the affected person. He is the trigger ambassador of the identical. Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari and others pose in fashion as they head to Cape City for the stunt actuality present

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna has been amplifying each tweet from a affected person’s household in want of medical companies referring to COVID-19. She has been spreading consciousness messages and making an attempt to maintain up everybody’s spirits.

round 1000 oxygen beds will b accessible at Radha Soami Satsang, Beas Delhi from Solar twenty fifth April.if anybody requires their companies, they will attain out to them

Radha Soami Satsang -Beas,

Bhati Mines, Chhatarpur, Nr Sawan public college

Qutub Minar highway, Delhi

Telephone: 011 26654913-17 — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) April 24, 2021

Kavita Kaushik

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant did a Q and A session with Dr Sonal Kumt, a gynaecologist and obstetrician. The concept was to debate all COVID-19 queries with a particular give attention to girls’s well being.

Dr Ashish Gokhale

A professional MBBS, Dr Ashish Gokhale has labored in Tara From Satara and Kumkum Bhagya. Through the pandemic, he give up his reveals and took a break from being an actor and received again to being a physician. He is treating sufferers 24×7. Saving folks is his precedence proper now.

Nakuul Mehta

A socially acutely aware actor, Nakuul Mehta has been spreading consciousness, info and amplifying want for assist in these instances. He has additionally been sharply vital of the mishandling of the second wave. He is additionally sharing info on NGOs concerned in reduction programmes.

Karanvir Bohra

The hunk is giving full assist to Mission Oxygen. He is a a part of a fund-raising occasion for the trigger. With many in India struggling to breathe, this is a nice initiative.

Arjun Bijlani

He is now in South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 however the actor is selling institutions serving meals to covid sufferers or households coping with the disaster.

We will see that Television stars being enormous influencers are attempting to do their greatest in these testing instances. We applaud their efforts!

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



