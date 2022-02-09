gurmeet chaudhary wife debina bonnerjee is pregnant actor share baby bump photo gauhar khan mouni roy reaction.

Ram and Sita of the TV world i.e. Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Banerjee are going to become parents. After keeping the fans unaware of this news for several days, Gurmeet Chaudhary has shared this great news of his life with everyone through Instagram. Gurmeet Chaudhary posted a picture of wife Debina Banerjee with baby bump and wrote in the caption that Chaudhary Jr. is coming.

Your blessings are needed. Debina Banerjee is wearing a short dress here and is seen posing for a couple photo with Gurmeet. Millions of likes have been received on this picture of Gurmeet Chaudhary. TV actor Arjun Bijlani also reacted to this post of Gurmeet becoming a father and shared a heart emoji with congratulations.

Giving her reaction, Mouni Roy wrote in the caption that Oh my God.. Oh my God heartfelt congratulations to both of you love. Along with this, many heart emojis have also been shared. Sharing her happiness, Gauahar Khan has also written that many congratulations on this good news. May God protect you. Similarly, many celebs have sent many best wishes to Gurmeet and Debina for this new journey.

Let us tell you that last year Gurmeet and Debina celebrated the completion of 10 years of their marriage. Debina and Gurmeet Chaudhary got married on 15 February 2011. Debina and Gurmeet first met on the sets of the TV show Ramayana in Mumbai. Gurmeet and Debina’s pair has also been seen in Nach Baliye 6.

Debina is 4 years elder to Gurmeet in age. It is said that the couple’s first marriage took place in 2006 where both went against the family and got married. After this, both of them got married again in the year 2011 with the wishes of the family. Gurmeet had said in an interview that Debina has supported him a lot during the days of struggle.

