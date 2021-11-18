Gurnam Singh Chaduni May Contest Punjab Polls Video Viral TV Debate Timesnow Navbharat Sushant Sinha SDA spokesperson said

News channel Times Now has shared a video of United Kisan Morcha leader Gurunam Singh Chadhuni, in which he is talking about contesting elections and joining politics. He dismissed it outright and termed such things as rubbish. On the question of politics, Gurunam Singh Chadhuni came in the center of discussions by saying ‘no’ on camera and ‘yes’ behind the camera. The channel also did a debate show on the basis of this video with farmer leaders and political parties.

In the debate show ‘Nationalism’, farmer leader Krishna Veer Choudhary and Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Charanjit Singh Brar came face to face on this topic. SAD said on the question of Chadhuni coming into politics that if he comes in politics then we have no objection, it is his right to contest elections. He said that it should not be seen by linking it with the farmers’ movement. Because the movement is against the agriculture law. At the same time, farmer leader Krishnaveer said that this movement is nurtured by the opposition.

Here he targeted the Congress and said that the Congress leaders were with the government against the farmers, the then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder had also attended the meeting in Mumbai. Meanwhile, anchor Sushant Sinha interrupted him and said that your leader was a minister in the cabinet when this law was being brought, as soon as the SAD leader wanted to answer it, how many leaders Krishnaveer jumped in the middle, he said that at that time Their leaders, farmers were counting the benefits of the law.

Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Charanjit Singh Brar said that our minister was praising this law when the PM was lying to us. He said that what can be done when the Prime Minister of the country breaks trust by lying, he said that the PM had promised the Akali Dal that after the law comes, whatever changes the farmers want will be done.

Farmer leader Krishnaveer said that Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur was counting the benefits of this law. He said that the demands made by Chaudhary Mahendra Singh Tikait are also in these laws, BKU also supported it. He alleged that later after setting up among the political parties, everyone’s stand changed. He said that this movement is sponsored and nurtured by the opposition parties, he said that all this is happening in the name of farmers which is sad. According to Chowdhary, in a democracy everyone has the right to contest elections.